Here's The Best Store-Bought Pizza Crust You Can Buy

The convenience of store-bought pizza crust is unmatched. Simply load it up with sauce and cheese to make a classic pizza pie, fold it over to create a calzone, or slather it in garlic butter to transform it into an aromatic round of garlic bread at lightning speed. But which brand of store-bought crust is the best? After an extensive taste test, our money is on Mama Mary's thin and crispy crust, which mimics the key features of a classic New York slice when it comes to texture and taste.

Taking the top spot in our list of 10 store-bought pizza crusts, ranked worst to best, Mama Mary's offering was super-crispy and the outer rim of the crust was as crunchy as a cracker. However, it was also able to withstand the weight of the pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperoni we scattered on top; it retained its structure and didn't become floppy. Most importantly of all, the flavors were on point — the crust had a complex, buttery quality teamed with a hint of chewiness, lending it body and balance.

The instructions on the packet call for the crust to be brushed with olive oil prior to spreading on the sauce, which provides extra opportunity to maximize flavor and crunch. For example, you could easily sub a basic olive oil for an infused garlic, chili, or herb oil to elevate the simplicity of the crust in seconds and imbue it with an inviting aroma.

