That 57 On Your Heinz Ketchup Bottle Actually Serves A Clever Purpose

Harry Heinz started making his first condiments in the 1869 and within a few years, he was marketing his "catsup" made with just five ingredients, including sun-ripened tomatoes. By 1896, he had created over 60 products and had came up with the "57 varieties" slogan as a marketing tool. According to the Heinz website, the number isn't actually about the number of products the company made. Instead, he chose the number five because it was his lucky number and seven because it was his wife's lucky number.

In addition to appearing on the sticker, the "57" appears embossed on the glass at the base of the bottle's neck. This may not be everything you need to know about ketchup, but there's a good reason for the placement of that embossed number.

The H.J. Heinz company is famous for its advertising slogan: "The best things come to those who wait," referring to the slow pace at which its ketchup oozes from the top of the glass bottle. The 1980s ad campaign even featured "Friends" star Matt LeBlanc pouring the condiment from the top of a building, then having time to get it onto a hot dog bought from a street cart stories below.

Waiting on the slow pour of its thick ketchup was, of course, eliminated by the introduction of the plastic squeeze bottle, but Heinz's iconic glass ketchup bottle made a comeback to celebrate its 157th birthday. And if you're still using the vintage bottle, there's a clever trick to get the ketchup to come out quicker.