Forget Basic Brussels Sprouts: Give Them This Southern Makeover For 10X The Flavor

Next to cilantro, Gorgonzola cheese, and candy corn, Brussels sprouts are one of the most polarizing foods out there. If the thought of this vegetable makes you cringe, it might be time to try a new way of preparing it. Roasting is one of the most common ways of cooking Brussels sprouts, and while there's absolutely nothing wrong with that method, we propose pickling them for a change. The Southern-style pickled version — playfully known as frog balls — might change your mind about Brussels sprouts and their ability to carry bold flavor.

Preserving food through pickling is a deeply rooted tradition in cultures across the world, including the American South. While the term frog balls was coined by California-based Black Sheep Gourmet Foods due to their green, spherical shape, their tangy, sweet, and sour flavor makes them a distinctly Southern staple. If you're someone who likes eating pickles straight from the jar, we can almost guarantee that you'll want to do the same with a jar of frog balls in your fridge.

Beyond being a great tangy snack option, frog balls make an excellent addition to a dirty martini or Bloody Mary. You can also serve them on a charcuterie board alongside cured meats, cheeses, and other pickled veggies. Or, you can use them in place of pickles in burgers, sandwiches, or even as a pizza topping. When it comes to frog balls, the options are endless.