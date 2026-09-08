Forget Basic Brussels Sprouts: Give Them This Southern Makeover For 10X The Flavor
Next to cilantro, Gorgonzola cheese, and candy corn, Brussels sprouts are one of the most polarizing foods out there. If the thought of this vegetable makes you cringe, it might be time to try a new way of preparing it. Roasting is one of the most common ways of cooking Brussels sprouts, and while there's absolutely nothing wrong with that method, we propose pickling them for a change. The Southern-style pickled version — playfully known as frog balls — might change your mind about Brussels sprouts and their ability to carry bold flavor.
Preserving food through pickling is a deeply rooted tradition in cultures across the world, including the American South. While the term frog balls was coined by California-based Black Sheep Gourmet Foods due to their green, spherical shape, their tangy, sweet, and sour flavor makes them a distinctly Southern staple. If you're someone who likes eating pickles straight from the jar, we can almost guarantee that you'll want to do the same with a jar of frog balls in your fridge.
Beyond being a great tangy snack option, frog balls make an excellent addition to a dirty martini or Bloody Mary. You can also serve them on a charcuterie board alongside cured meats, cheeses, and other pickled veggies. Or, you can use them in place of pickles in burgers, sandwiches, or even as a pizza topping. When it comes to frog balls, the options are endless.
How to make frog balls for the ultimate pickled snack
If you've ever made a batch of homemade pickles or even pickled red onions, frog balls are just as simple to whip up. Begin by trimming your sprouts and peeling off any dark outer leaves. Blanch them for about three minutes, then transfer them to an ice water bath. This step keeps them bright green, eliminates bitterness, and leaves them nice and tender. The sprouts will then pickle in a vinegar brine. A classic Southern brine features water, vinegar, kosher salt, and sugar. The sugar is optional, but it balances the vinegar's acidity. Boil the ingredients in a saucepan and let the brine simmer for about five minutes.
Fill clean jars with the Brussels sprouts and your preferred seasonings. You can get creative here: garlic, dill, red pepper flakes, minced onion, diced jalapeño, mustard seed, and peppercorns are all great options. Simplicity and personal taste are key, so feel free to use what you have in your pantry.
After filling your jars with the sprouts and seasonings, pour in the hot brine, ensuring the sprouts are fully submerged. Screw the lids on and shake the jars gently. Then, place them in the fridge for a few hours before serving. Frog balls will last around three months in the refrigerator, but trust us: These will be gone long before then.