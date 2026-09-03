Little Debbie Just Launched Its First Protein Shake — And It's A Fall Favorite In Liquid Form

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Little Debbie's snack cake empire has slowly but surely been expanding its brand reach beyond the Fudge Rounds and Oatmeal Creme Pies fans know and love. Its latest deal is with Ryse Supplements, which has begun selling a very fallish flavor of its protein shakes.

Ryse has produced a drinkable version of Little Debbie's Pumpkin Spice Rolls, which haunt the aisles of every grocery store whenever fall rolls around and are typically some of the best-tasting pumpkin spice products. Every shake packs 30 grams of protein into each bottle, has 160 calories per drink, and still contains that smooth, sweet, spicy, pumpkin-laden flavor you know and love from the bakery aisle. At 12 fluid ounces per bottle, they're currently available on Amazon, health chains like GNC, and big-box stores like Target at $39.99 for a 12-pack. You can also buy bottles individually for roughly $2.99. While Ryse lists the shake as a limited-time release, there's no word as to how long it will last on shelves.