One Of 7-Eleven's Hands-Down Best Ice Cream Flavors Rivals A Classic Dessert

Convenience stores once held a reputation for being nothing more than a quick snack stop, mainly selling processed food. They have since evolved into more diverse shopping places that offer warm meals, fresh food, and even have their own store brands. If you love stopping at 7-Eleven, you're likely familiar with its 7-Select private brand.

Our taste tester tried eight of 7-Eleven ice cream flavors and found that, although it wasn't the best flavor of the bunch, the Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake was a very close second. This frozen treat doesn't just honor the classic raspberry cheesecake; it directly rivals it.

The ice cream is made with a base of white chocolate and filled with raspberry swirls, mini cheesecake bits, and a touch of tiny graham crackers. Our taste tester felt that all of the flavors were effortlessly tied together by the ice cream's creamy consistency. The raspberry swirls remind one of real jam, and the graham crackers are slightly salty, which offers a nice contrast to the sweet ice cream base. For those craving the authentic flavors of the classic New York-style raspberry swirl cheesecake, this ice cream is a perfect match.