One Of 7-Eleven's Hands-Down Best Ice Cream Flavors Rivals A Classic Dessert
Convenience stores once held a reputation for being nothing more than a quick snack stop, mainly selling processed food. They have since evolved into more diverse shopping places that offer warm meals, fresh food, and even have their own store brands. If you love stopping at 7-Eleven, you're likely familiar with its 7-Select private brand.
Our taste tester tried eight of 7-Eleven ice cream flavors and found that, although it wasn't the best flavor of the bunch, the Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake was a very close second. This frozen treat doesn't just honor the classic raspberry cheesecake; it directly rivals it.
The ice cream is made with a base of white chocolate and filled with raspberry swirls, mini cheesecake bits, and a touch of tiny graham crackers. Our taste tester felt that all of the flavors were effortlessly tied together by the ice cream's creamy consistency. The raspberry swirls remind one of real jam, and the graham crackers are slightly salty, which offers a nice contrast to the sweet ice cream base. For those craving the authentic flavors of the classic New York-style raspberry swirl cheesecake, this ice cream is a perfect match.
The 7-Eleven Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake ice cream tastes heavenly, but customers have one big complaint
Our taste tester wasn't the only one mesmerized by the flavors of this ice cream; those who have tried it widely praise its flavor online. "Oh my lord is this delicious. Wowowow do not sleep on 7/11 ice creams!!" raved somebody on Reddit. "This combo of theirs is my favourite. It's great," praised another commenter. Others mention that the ice cream could overall come with a bit more add-ins, a sentiment that was reflected in Tasting Table's review.
By far the biggest complaint among the customers, however, is the ice cream's price. As of September 2026, the Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake is priced around $7 for a pint, standing shoulder to shoulder with the most overpriced ice creams. "Their ice cream is surprisingly decent, but the price has definitely crept up to a point where they think it can hang with the big brands," wrote one customer of the 7-Eleven ice cream line. Even though the dessert is good, some don't think it justifies the price tag.
Another issue is the availability, as many have struggled to find this specific flavor at their local 7-Elevens. "Im legit obsessed with this one right now! I was trying to gatekeep because i swear all the 711's in my area rarely have these. Ill drive to a further 711 just to hunt these baddies down. No lie," admitted a commenter on YouTube.