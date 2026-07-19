6 Of The Most Overpriced Ice Creams In 2026

The 2026 summer season has been a real scorcher, with record-high heat waves rolling across the nation. According to the Associated Press, over 90 records had the potential to be tied or broken during the month of July, as temperatures soared past 90 degrees. With heat at these levels, staying cool is not only important, it's essential to your health. There are many ways to cool down, of course, but few remedies offer the relief and sweet satisfaction that ice cream does. Not to mention, there seems like a never-ending selection of flavors and potential choices of the best ice cream brands awaits.

Since there's a good chance that you'll be consuming more pints than usual this summer, we felt it only right to highlight what we found to be the most overpriced ice cream brands. After all, no one should have to deal with overbearing heat, on top of pricey pints. The brands featured here were selected based on price as compared to the average cost of a pint, the quality of ingredients, customer feedback, and the overall level of quality control.

We focused our search in Los Angeles, where the price for a pint is higher on average, and where most brands are available. While this list won't solve the weather crisis, it can help make your summer season not only cooler and tastier, but perhaps even pocket-friendlier.