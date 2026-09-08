Basic Brussels Sprouts Are 10X More Flavorful When You Make Them Like The Cheesecake Factory

It's true that the Cheesecake Factory's behemoth of a menu can be overwhelming: Between the fresh strawberry cheesecake, fried macaroni and cheese, avocado eggrolls, and chicken Madeira, it can feel impossible to choose. But one of the sleeper hits on the menu is the crispy Brussels sprouts, which elevates a normally bland veggie dish to the sublime with the addition of a maple syrup butter glaze and bacon. The perfect mashup of sweet and savory with a little crunch, it could definitely make the list of must-try Cheesecake Factory entrees for when you just can't decide – if Brussels sprouts were an entree, that is.

Cheesecake Factory's recipe for crispy Brussels sprouts calls for home chefs to remove a few of the outer leaves and set them aside to fry and add later. Cut the Brussels sprouts into quarters, and fry them in a small amount of oil over medium-high heat until they're brown and crisp. Then, place them on paper towels, and add a light layer of salt. Repeat the same process with the outer leaves. In a mixing bowl, add a slice of chopped bacon to the cooked quartered sprouts. Finish up by covering the mixture with a drizzle of Cheesecake Factory's proprietary maple butter glaze and topping it off with the additional fried outer leaves. So, where can you find this legendary sauce?