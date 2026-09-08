These 9 Appetizers Were Dinner Party Staples In The '70s

Deviled eggs weren't invented in the 1970s (the original version of stuffed eggs can actually be traced all the way back to Roman times), but they were a dinner party staple of the era — and a regular feature on buffet tables, especially. It makes sense that hosts would trot them out for big gatherings; after all, they're pretty easy to make. All you need to do is boil the eggs, scoop out the yolk, combine it with sauces and spices (like mayonnaise, mustard, and paprika), and then stuff the mixture back in the halved egg whites. Serve the eggs on a platter, and you've got an instant dinner party hit.

You could find deviled eggs being served in many households across the U.S. during the '70s, from more rural areas to busy cities. In fact, a recipe for them appears in "Farm Journal's Country Cookbook" from 1972, which according to the blurb includes "time-tested" recipes for cooks throughout America, whether they live in the city or the country. The recipe is fairly straightforward, but it does offer up ideas for unique twists, like adding chopped ham or cream cheese to the egg yolks.

This particular version of deviled eggs was such a success that, more than five decades after it was published, people are still thinking about this dish and searching social media for the recipe. "You are the real hero of this website," says one Reddit user in response to someone who had found and pasted the recipe into the r/Old_Recipes subreddit.