Every Dinner Party Had One In The 1970s — Will It Ever Make A Comeback?

Whether planning a dinner party on a budget or looking to entertain guests last-minute, tried-and-true menus make hosting easier. In the 1960s and 1970s, many hosts turned to fondue. Fondue pots are kitchen gadgets loved by Boomers that still make appearances during movie nights and special holidays, but have largely fallen out of fashion for fancy dinners. Some argue that the trend should have never left. "Fondue is awesome and never should have gone out of style!" wrote one fan on Reddit. "We have one and still use it about once a month. Not with cheese and fruit, but with oil and meats," added another.

Many New Yorkers discovered fondue at the Chalet Swiss restaurant in the 1950s. By the 1960s, fondue was a go-to party recipe. It was common to see premade fondue, fondue cookbooks with classic cheese fondue recipes, and a variety of fondue pots sold in stores. Party rules like penalties for dropping ingredients into the pot contributed to entertainment. A 1969 Life magazine article explained that women were to kiss someone for dropping bread into fondue, while men were to buy drinks. Diners who made it through the evening without any droppings were rewarded with the cheesy crust that formed at the bottom of the pot. One Reddit user compared the popularity of fondue to air fryers and instant pots, other gadgets that changed how groups gather around food. By the mid-1970s, fondue parties began to decline until a 1990s resurgence on restaurant menus.