Once A Tiki Party Essential, This 1960s Appetizer Has All But Vanished

Rumaki first appeared on the menu at one of the original tiki restaurants in Berkeley, Hinky Dinks, in the 1940s. It was a period when postwar escapism collided with an American desire for both convenience and theatrical flair, and GIs missing the flavor profiles they had sampled abroad while on duty. Though it masqueraded as part of a Polynesian culinary lineage, the dish reflected more of a collage than a tradition. Frenchy ingredients met canned goods: the chicken liver suggested a kind of sophistication, the crunchy water chestnut stood in for something sort of Asian. The bacon could be seen as a gesture toward something-something Kalua-style roast pig, but it might be that Americans have always loved bacon on everything.

Tiki culture in the United States drew from a murky blend of Hawaiian, Cantonese, Tahitian, and Hollywood sources, remixed them into an aesthetic of bamboo bars, torch-lit patios, and syrupy cocktails. The food followed suit. Menus leaned on fried bites, glossy sauces, and improbable hybrids that complemented rum. Along with rumaki, appetizers like crab rangoon and meatballs in pineapple-soy glaze shared the same invented genealogy. At its peak, rumaki symbolized a kind of domestic daring. You served it when you wanted to appear worldly, but also on trend with Americana-crazes. It said: I subscribe to Bon Appétit, but I also own a hibachi. Eventually, rumaki slipped from rotation, too fiddly for modern entertaining and too specific to revive without irony.