5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Pizza Hut Pepperoni Pizza
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You could make a strong case that pizza is one of the best foods in the world. Americans eat about three billion pizzas per year, according to Cornell University. That works out to about 23 pounds of pizza per person. Of all the pizzas you can get, none are more iconic than a classic pepperoni. But that doesn't mean you can't make a good thing better. If Pizza Hut is your go-to for pepperoni pizza, there are a few ordering tips that can take your pie to the next level.
Whether you're making one from scratch, from frozen, or ordering out, you have plenty of options. A 2026 YouGov survey ranked Pizza Hut the best-tasting pizza among the major chains. It just edged out Domino's, had a comfortable lead over Papa John's, and left Little Caesars in the dust. We even named Pizza Hut's latest pizza, Crispy Parm Pan Pizza, the best new pizza of 2026, so there's clearly plenty to love about the chain. But there are always a few ways to make your order even better.
We checked various social media posts to see what pizza fans were recommending, while also drawing on some of our own favorite tips for improving a pepperoni pizza. Just note that while some of these could be used at any pizza restaurant, others are Pizza Hut-specific. We avoided recommending additional toppings that could arguably turn it into something other than a pepperoni pizza, with one notable exception. So the next time you're ordering from Pizza Hut and want a new spin on an old favorite, give one or two of these tips a try.
Order your pizza with Hut Dust
If you have never experienced Hut Dust before, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's something unappealing. It's not necessarily the best name. However, the blend of Parmesan and Romano cheese with garlic, parsley, and other spices comes by default on a Chicago Tavern Style pizza.
This is slightly different from the Garlic-Parm Hut Blend, which you can order as a crust finisher. It features similar flavors but has oil and water as its first ingredients, making it more of a flavorful coating. Hut Dust, on the other hand, gets sprinkled across the whole pizza, not just the crust, acting as a flavor enhancer that adds a new dynamic without overpowering the pepperoni or other toppings. It complements the seasonings already in the sauce and gives the whole pie a boost.
Fans of Hut Dust like it so much that one even posted about it on Papa John's Facebook page. "I love me some PJs pizza but man that new hut dust Pizza Hut has been putting in their pizzas is amazing," they said. "Y'all gonna have to come up with something just as good or better."
Order Traditional and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni
Pepperoni wasn't always the go-to pizza topping, but it seems to be the standard today. If you're a real pepperoni fan, you might be tempted to up the ante by going for a Pepperoni Lover's pizza, which adds 50% more of that delicious, cured meat to your pizza. While there's nothing wrong with that, it's also a little humdrum. Pizza Hut lets you put a different spin on a familiar favorite with its Crispy Cupped Pepperoni.
You can order a standard pepperoni pizza or even a Pepperoni Lover's and add Crispy Cupped Pepperoni as a second topping. The ingredient lists show that the two toppings are similar but not identical, giving you a different flavor and texture. While traditional pepperoni stays mostly flat, the point of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni is to curl up and develop crispy edges as it cooks. The result is something you can't get from a pizza loaded with traditional pepperoni, no matter how much you pile on top.
If you're still committed to pepperonimaxxing, you can order extra of both kinds. It'll cost about $2 more to add extra of any topping, depending on location and pizza size, but you'll end up with the pepperoniest of pizzas.
Specify pepperoni under the cheese
If you're the kind of pizza fan who doesn't like to mess with perfection, this may be the tip for you. Nothing fundamentally changes about your pizza when you move the pepperoni, but it can make a noticeable difference when you eat it. Ask for pepperoni under the cheese when you order.
Pizza Hut commonly layers pepperoni on top of the cheese so it has a chance to get crispy as the pizza bakes. If you order extra cheese, it gets put on top of the pepperoni. But on a standard pizza, the pepperoni is generally uncovered. But you can request your pepperoni be covered without ordering extra cheese. Some people who have tried it find they like it a lot. "It's nice because it allows the grease from the [pepperoni] to seep into the sauce. Not floating aimlessly on top of the cheese," said one Redditor. Another poster said they preferred pepperoni under cheese because it preserved the meat's flavor, saying, "The pepperoni gets dry and crunchy to a point where the flavor of the meat disappears."
Some people also recommend getting pepperoni above and below to experience "the best of both worlds," according to one Redditor. You can order half the pepperoni beneath the cheese and half on top so you can have some that turns crispy and some that mingles with the sauce.
Order sauce above the cheese
Speaking of ingredient placement, traditionally sauce forms the base layer on the crust, beneath the cheese and toppings. But traditions are never set in stone. Take the Detroit-style pizza, something Pizza Hut has offered in limited-time runs in the past. One of its most notable features is that the sauce goes on top of the cheese and toppings, which are layered backwards.
Plenty of pizza fans have reasons why they prefer sauce on top. "Perhaps the sauce cooks and caramelizes a bit more. Also you get less of a gum layer because the sauce doesn't soak into the raw dough," said one Redditor. A poster on another forum said, "The sauce tastes better and more upfront, and leftovers hold up better." Other benefits of sauce on top include a faster bake because less moisture reaches the crust, and cheese that is less likely to dry out or burn. It can also make for a more appealing appearance.
If you have ever had a pizza with a gummy crust, it's worth asking for sauce above the cheese instead of below just to try it out next time. You may need to call rather than use the app, but Tasting Table spoke with a Pizza Hut location that said it would be no problem. This method also helps ensure that when you bite into a slice, you don't take all the cheese and toppings off in one bite, leaving just a piece of saucy crust behind.
Order it spicy
This one is cheating, but only a little bit. For this one, we're adding just one topping and tweaking another. A normal Pizza Hut Pepperoni Pizza offers you sweetness in the sauce as well as salty, savory flavors from the cheese, plus the umami of the pepperoni. If you're a fan of spice, what's missing is a little heat. Pizza Hut offers a couple of ways to fix that.
To start, you can swap out your traditional marinara sauce for Pizza Hut's spicy marinara. This includes red jalapeño pepper powder, chili pepper, and dehydrated cayenne pepper sauce. That combination gives it a kick that's still tempered by the overall sweetness, so it's not overpowering. After that, choose either jalapeño or banana peppers. Either will add some extra heat and a fresher, vegetal taste to the pizza but won't distract too much from the pepperoni. You won't lose the essence of what a pepperoni pizza is. Instead, you'll augment it with the spiciness of the new toppings.
Banana peppers make a good substitute for jalapeños if you want something a little milder and sweeter. They make a good complement to the sweetness in the sauce. Whether you want a little heat or a lot, a few simple tweaks can give your pepperoni pizza a spicy kick without changing what makes it a pepperoni pizza in the first place.