5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Pizza Hut Pepperoni Pizza

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You could make a strong case that pizza is one of the best foods in the world. Americans eat about three billion pizzas per year, according to Cornell University. That works out to about 23 pounds of pizza per person. Of all the pizzas you can get, none are more iconic than a classic pepperoni. But that doesn't mean you can't make a good thing better. If Pizza Hut is your go-to for pepperoni pizza, there are a few ordering tips that can take your pie to the next level.

Whether you're making one from scratch, from frozen, or ordering out, you have plenty of options. A 2026 YouGov survey ranked Pizza Hut the best-tasting pizza among the major chains. It just edged out Domino's, had a comfortable lead over Papa John's, and left Little Caesars in the dust. We even named Pizza Hut's latest pizza, Crispy Parm Pan Pizza, the best new pizza of 2026, so there's clearly plenty to love about the chain. But there are always a few ways to make your order even better.

We checked various social media posts to see what pizza fans were recommending, while also drawing on some of our own favorite tips for improving a pepperoni pizza. Just note that while some of these could be used at any pizza restaurant, others are Pizza Hut-specific. We avoided recommending additional toppings that could arguably turn it into something other than a pepperoni pizza, with one notable exception. So the next time you're ordering from Pizza Hut and want a new spin on an old favorite, give one or two of these tips a try.