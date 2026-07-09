One Of The Best New Pizzas Of 2026 Comes From This Classic Chain

A classic pepperoni pizza will always be a crowd-pleaser, but the beauty of its simple ingredients makes it the ideal canvas for new pizza inventions. The most revolutionary of these has to be stuffed crust — the chewy, cheese-filled outer rim of a pizza that adds a little surprise at the end of each slice. Pizza Hut has been credited for popularizing stuffed crust back in the 90s and is well-known for its delicious pan pizza offerings. But it turns out the pizza chain is still pumping out new creations, including a recent menu item receiving much praise: the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza.

It's easy to see why the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza is one of the five best new fast-food pizzas of 2026 so far. It starts with the original pan pizza, but adds a baked layer of crispy parmesan cheese to the outer crust, as well as more cheese to the entire pie. Depending on location, this medium-sized pie is $10 with one topping, meaning you'll get double the cheese at a pretty affordable price.

Fans of strong-flavored cheeses will adore this parmesan-encrusted pie. In fact, the chain admits the whole point of this new menu item is to entice people who leave crusts behind to finish, and actually enjoy, the ends of its infamous pan pizza. So far, it seems to be working: Customers rave about the new pizza's crispiness, strong cheesy flavor, and its adherence to the Hut's classic sauce and toppings.