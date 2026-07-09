One Of The Best New Pizzas Of 2026 Comes From This Classic Chain
A classic pepperoni pizza will always be a crowd-pleaser, but the beauty of its simple ingredients makes it the ideal canvas for new pizza inventions. The most revolutionary of these has to be stuffed crust — the chewy, cheese-filled outer rim of a pizza that adds a little surprise at the end of each slice. Pizza Hut has been credited for popularizing stuffed crust back in the 90s and is well-known for its delicious pan pizza offerings. But it turns out the pizza chain is still pumping out new creations, including a recent menu item receiving much praise: the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza.
It's easy to see why the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza is one of the five best new fast-food pizzas of 2026 so far. It starts with the original pan pizza, but adds a baked layer of crispy parmesan cheese to the outer crust, as well as more cheese to the entire pie. Depending on location, this medium-sized pie is $10 with one topping, meaning you'll get double the cheese at a pretty affordable price.
Fans of strong-flavored cheeses will adore this parmesan-encrusted pie. In fact, the chain admits the whole point of this new menu item is to entice people who leave crusts behind to finish, and actually enjoy, the ends of its infamous pan pizza. So far, it seems to be working: Customers rave about the new pizza's crispiness, strong cheesy flavor, and its adherence to the Hut's classic sauce and toppings.
What customers are saying so far
We know parmesan isn't for everyone — it's a strong taste. But for the most part, Pizza Hut fans are giving positive feedback toward the Crispy Parm Pan Pizza, which debuted in May 2026. "Loved it. Tasted kind of like the old-school pan pizza to me personally," one Redditor said. Another customer on Facebook said, "Ours was great! I love the dipping sauce they give you to go with it!" Naturally, some customers had qualms, claiming that their location didn't properly cook the pizza to its ideal crisping point. But beyond that, most say staff gets it just right.
Despite mostly glowing reviews, pizza crust purists prefer to keep things classic. Another Reddit user said, "The Original Pan still rules!," while another mentioned they'll always prefer the buttery crust of the original version over new concoctions. To shake things up, they might dip it in garlic sauce, top it with breadstick seasoning, or ask for white sauce on the entire pizza, but that's about it. After all, simplicity is what allows the pizza chain to offer the best value in 2026.