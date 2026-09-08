The Best Way To Grill Eggplant And Avoid A Mushy Mess
Eggplants are perfect for grilling, but getting them right isn't always easy. While the smoky flavor of an open flame is the perfect accompaniment to eggplants' mild, earthy flavor, the nightshade has a tendency to turn out too tough or mushy depending on how it's prepped and cooked. So we reached out to a trusted expert, David Davidov, the creator of The Cooking Foodie, to ask how he would grill eggplant for the best results.
The first step is getting the size right. Davidov tells us that eggplant slices for grilling shouldn't be more than a half-inch thick, explaining that any bigger and "you will get both nice grill marks and crispy char on the outside, but at the same time, the middle will not become tender." The opposite is also true: Go much thinner than a half-inch and your eggplant will quickly turn to mush. Each slice should also be uniform for even cooking, and you can salt your sliced eggplant to make them less soggy.
The same balance applies to oil. Davidov says, "eggplant slices absorb oil easily, and for this reason, I prefer not to pour too much of it, but only brush the slices." You still want enough oil for flavor and to keep the eggplant from sticking to the grill, so he recommends brushing the slices liberally. The thin coating provides the benefits of oil without giving the eggplant a chance to absorb too much. After that, you can add the seasonings of your choice, with Davidov suggesting "garlic powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, Italian seasoning, za'atar, and other Mediterranean spices."
Half-inch-thick slices and medium high heat give you tender grilled eggplant
Of course prepping the eggplant is only half the battle. When it comes to the grill itself, Davidov recommends preheating to a medium-high heat before you start grilling. As he explains, "As soon as you put the eggplant slices on the grill, you should hear sizzling." Once the eggplant is on the grill, don't touch it too much. Davidov says, "Let them sit until you see nice grill marks and some char on the outside." For ½-inch slices, this should take about 4 minutes per side, depending on your grill. Then you can flip it and do the same on the other side, and once it's charred, start testing the texture. You are looking for it to be soft, but Davidov notes, "it should still have some body and hold its shape when you pick it up."
That's the best way to grill your standard eggplant slices, but Davidov also has a recommendation for an even easier way with less mess: grill them whole. He tells us, "Sometimes I skip the slices completely and grill one or two whole eggplants directly over the flame until the skin is completely charred and the inside is very soft and smoky." Cooked this way, you can scoop out the eggplant flesh and use it in all sorts of recipes. Middle Eastern eggplant dips like baba ganoush and mutabbal are great, but Davidov also says, "You can also keep it very simple and make a smoky eggplant salad with olive oil, lemon, garlic, and fresh herbs." The tender, savory flavor of grilled eggplant shouldn't be limited by basic recipes.