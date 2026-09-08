The Best Way To Grill Eggplant And Avoid A Mushy Mess

Eggplants are perfect for grilling, but getting them right isn't always easy. While the smoky flavor of an open flame is the perfect accompaniment to eggplants' mild, earthy flavor, the nightshade has a tendency to turn out too tough or mushy depending on how it's prepped and cooked. So we reached out to a trusted expert, David Davidov, the creator of The Cooking Foodie, to ask how he would grill eggplant for the best results.

The first step is getting the size right. Davidov tells us that eggplant slices for grilling shouldn't be more than a half-inch thick, explaining that any bigger and "you will get both nice grill marks and crispy char on the outside, but at the same time, the middle will not become tender." The opposite is also true: Go much thinner than a half-inch and your eggplant will quickly turn to mush. Each slice should also be uniform for even cooking, and you can salt your sliced eggplant to make them less soggy.

The same balance applies to oil. Davidov says, "eggplant slices absorb oil easily, and for this reason, I prefer not to pour too much of it, but only brush the slices." You still want enough oil for flavor and to keep the eggplant from sticking to the grill, so he recommends brushing the slices liberally. The thin coating provides the benefits of oil without giving the eggplant a chance to absorb too much. After that, you can add the seasonings of your choice, with Davidov suggesting "garlic powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, Italian seasoning, za'atar, and other Mediterranean spices."