Why Your Roasted Potatoes Aren't Getting Crisp

It's dinner time. Everything's finished cooking, piping hot, and ready to plate. Everything, that is, except those pesky roasted potatoes. They just aren't crisping up! You thought you put them in the oven early enough but they're still not there and now you're in the thick of a timing conundrum: Wait for the potatoes to crisp while the rest of the meal cools off or settle for soft spuds. It's disappointing either way. The good news is it's easy to troubleshoot the various reasons why roasted potatoes aren't making the crispy cut. Once you know what's driving a wedge between you and potato perfection, you can fix the broken system.

One of the most common reasons roasted potatoes miss the mark on crunch factor is simply overcrowding the pan. This is a critical misstep for spud lovers who want lots of potato since packing them in too tight creates and traps steam, which essentially soft-cooks the potatoes and makes them too moist to properly crisp. To steer clear of Soggsville, make sure there's plenty of space for air to move between those taters so they can get roasty-toasty on all sides.

Speaking of heat, the problem could also be the temperature. Don't be scared to crank the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — it's the one-second fix that ensures ultra-crispy roasted potatoes every single time. (Pro tip: If the rest of the meal is ready and the potatoes are almost but not quite crispy, switch your oven setting to broil for a few minutes to finish them fast.)