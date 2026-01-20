The Preparation Mistake Causing Your Roasted Potatoes To Turn Out Soggy

Roasted potatoes are one of the easiest and most versatile side dishes that you can make. But despite their simplicity, there are numerous mistakes people make when preparing them that can result in a less-than-optimal texture. If you're shooting for a perfectly golden-brown exterior with a crunchy skin and soft interior, you'll want to follow one potato roasting hack in particular: Drying the potato pieces after you wash them and before you roast them.

Once your potatoes are sliced and diced into the shape of your choosing, it seems logical to just toss them in oil and seasonings, spread them out on your baking sheet, and cook them away to perfection. However, you'll want them to par-boil (which is different from blanching) to wash away the excess starch. Forgetting to remove any residual moisture or steam would be a big mistake, as the starch would cause the potatoes to come out slimy rather than crispy.

With your par-boiled potatoes ready, you'll want to pop them in a colander and cover them with a clean towel. This will encourage any water to drain off and for the skins to dry. If time is on your side, you can even par-boil the potatoes and leave them in the fridge overnight before roasting them the next day.