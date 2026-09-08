The Special Ingredient That Makes Jack In The Box's Onion Rings Crispier Than Everyone Else's

An onion ring should be light, tender, but most importantly, golden brown and incredibly crispy. While there are plenty of secret ingredients to make the tastiest onion rings, it seems like Jack In The Box takes an approach to onion rings that's uncommon in the wide world of fast food. Rather than just battering or using regular breadcrumbs to coat onions before deep frying, Jack In The Box uses a Japanese-style breadcrumb that's beloved by chefs and home cooks alike: panko breadcrumbs.

Many fast-food onion rings are dipped in a batter, which is a classic way to make onion rings. Burger King, for example, doesn't even use whole slices of onions in its onion rings, but rather a batter that's filled with minced onions, while Whataburger's and Carl's Jr.'s onions are battered and fried. Those fast-food spots that do dip the battered onion rings in a mixture post-battering are usually using a more traditional breading, giving them a more uniform texture and appearance that's still crunchy and crispy but homogenous.

What Jack In The Box does differently from other fast-food restaurants is swap the fine bread crumbs for panko bread crumbs, which are lighter, airier, and crispier than most other types of breadcrumbs. Panko bread crumbs are usually larger in size, which allows more surface area for crisping as well as leaves a lighter feel due to the space in between each crumb, as opposed to fine breadcrumbs which can adhere together and become thick and homogenous.