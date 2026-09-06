Make A Better Burger At Outback Steakhouse With One Flavorful Ordering Trick

A meal at Aussie-inspired Outback Steakhouse can be quite the delight, provided you know what to order and how. If you're a fan of the Outbacker Burger or its onion-forward counterpart (the Bloomin' burger), both sandwiches are tasty on their own but can be made even better with a simple ordering trick. Bulk up your Outback Steakhouse burgers with added protein and a bolder flavor with a topping of Tasmanian Chili.

While this polarizing side is noted as one you should always pass on at Outback Steakhouse, that only takes into account the dish on its own. This ordering trick essentially elevates the underwhelming bowl of bean-free chili by pairing it up with either of Outback's popular burgers. All you need to do is order a side of the Tasmanian Chili, take the top bun off your burger, and spoon on as much as you want before covering it up and indulging. It's that simple!

The Outbacker Burger ranked around the middle of Tasting Table's assessment of popular Outback menu items, but the addition of Tasmanian Chili gives it a big boost. A typical half-pound Outbacker Burger comes with pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, and cheese, while the Bloomin' burger accents this with "petals" of the trademark fried onions and Outback's signature bloom sauce. The steak, peppers, and tomatoes in the Tasmanian Chili combined with either burger creates a dynamic duo of tastes and textures.