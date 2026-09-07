How To Order An Arby's Sandwich Inspired By An '80s Classic Menu Item

Want to give your Beef 'N Cheddar a switch-up? Try this ordering hack the next time you hit Arby's and you'll be snacking on a sandwich that's a throwback to a born-in-the-80s treat — the Bac 'N Cheddar Deluxe.

To snag the dish, just substitute Red Ranch sauce with mayo packets, then add lettuce, tomato, and bacon to the dish. It will naturally up the price of your usual Beef 'N' Cheddar from $8.29 to $10.29 (all prices taken from a Rhode Island location) — the bacon, lettuce, and tomato all cost extra to add. But if your taste buds want a trip to the past, the extra money will be more than worthwhile.

Arby's sold the Bac 'N Cheddar Deluxe from roughly 1983 into the 1990s. It was even popular enough to become a part of Arby's Double Decker line of sandwiches, surfacing as the Double Decker Bacon 'N Cheddar in 1990. It was discontinued without too much fanfare and last appeared in a simplified, tomato, lettuce, and mayo-free format as the Bacon Beef 'N Cheddar Sandwich in 2018 for a limited amount of time. While it's definitely not a part of the original 1964 Arby's menu, this cult favorite still puts smiles on the faces of roast beef lovers everywhere. While the vintage sandwich isn't currently on the menu, this hack will definitely fill some holes in the hearts of fast food fanatics everywhere.