How To Order An Arby's Sandwich Inspired By An '80s Classic Menu Item
Want to give your Beef 'N Cheddar a switch-up? Try this ordering hack the next time you hit Arby's and you'll be snacking on a sandwich that's a throwback to a born-in-the-80s treat — the Bac 'N Cheddar Deluxe.
To snag the dish, just substitute Red Ranch sauce with mayo packets, then add lettuce, tomato, and bacon to the dish. It will naturally up the price of your usual Beef 'N' Cheddar from $8.29 to $10.29 (all prices taken from a Rhode Island location) — the bacon, lettuce, and tomato all cost extra to add. But if your taste buds want a trip to the past, the extra money will be more than worthwhile.
Arby's sold the Bac 'N Cheddar Deluxe from roughly 1983 into the 1990s. It was even popular enough to become a part of Arby's Double Decker line of sandwiches, surfacing as the Double Decker Bacon 'N Cheddar in 1990. It was discontinued without too much fanfare and last appeared in a simplified, tomato, lettuce, and mayo-free format as the Bacon Beef 'N Cheddar Sandwich in 2018 for a limited amount of time. While it's definitely not a part of the original 1964 Arby's menu, this cult favorite still puts smiles on the faces of roast beef lovers everywhere. While the vintage sandwich isn't currently on the menu, this hack will definitely fill some holes in the hearts of fast food fanatics everywhere.
Fans still crave the Bac 'N Cheddar Deluxe
One YouTube commenter remembers how delicious the original Bac 'N Cheddar Deluxe was, writing under a video of the original ad, "That was a good sandwich. The Regular Arby's featured three ounces of meat. The bacon cheddar deluxe only had 2.5 ounces of roast beef, presumably because the bacon was expensive." They also noted that you could eschew mayonnaise and top the sandwich with Arby's iconic Horsey Sauce, made with zingy horseradish.
Commenters posting on the nostalgia website Inthe80s.com also had fond recollections of trying the Bac 'N Cheddar. "Was just telling my 17 yr old about the Bacon Cheddar Deluxe back when I was in high school! I'll never forget the taste of those — my fave sandwich by far!" one poster said. "If I recall, the lettuce was shredded. I always got it without tomato. There was an Arby's on campus and this became my favorite sandwich at a fast food place," another said, adding, "today's Beef Bacon n Cheddar can not come close to the Deluxe." And thanks to that ordering tip, the best Arby's roast beef sandwich can once again be in the grasp of beef lovers all over the world.