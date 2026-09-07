The Countertop Material That Handles Heat Better Than Quartz

Quartz is an incredibly popular choice right now for kitchen countertops, and it's easy to understand why. Quartz countertops are created by mixing quartz crystals with resins and pigments to create the exact color and pattern a customer wants, making them highly customizable with no guesswork required. As a manmade material, it is designed to be stain-resistant and extremely durable, but with one important caveat: It doesn't handle heat well. As pretty as it may be, some say that quartz can only withstand from 150 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit before it starts to warp and show damage.

Granite, on the other hand, is another popular material for kitchen countertops and it can take a lot of heat — up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, to be exact. It's a natural stone, meaning no two pieces are identical, and the material is cut and polished to create a smooth, unique counter. Granite can stain or chip without the proper care, so it's a high maintenance material. But it can handle a piping-hot pan with no problem at all.

Considering that the average temperature of a frying pan on medium heat hits about 350 degrees Fahrenheit, a quartz countertop will always need extra safety and precaution when dealing with hot items. While quartz is advertised as practically maintenance-free, that's not factoring in the extra caution required on a regular basis when handling hot kitchen tools.