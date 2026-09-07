The Countertop Material That Handles Heat Better Than Quartz
Quartz is an incredibly popular choice right now for kitchen countertops, and it's easy to understand why. Quartz countertops are created by mixing quartz crystals with resins and pigments to create the exact color and pattern a customer wants, making them highly customizable with no guesswork required. As a manmade material, it is designed to be stain-resistant and extremely durable, but with one important caveat: It doesn't handle heat well. As pretty as it may be, some say that quartz can only withstand from 150 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit before it starts to warp and show damage.
Granite, on the other hand, is another popular material for kitchen countertops and it can take a lot of heat — up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, to be exact. It's a natural stone, meaning no two pieces are identical, and the material is cut and polished to create a smooth, unique counter. Granite can stain or chip without the proper care, so it's a high maintenance material. But it can handle a piping-hot pan with no problem at all.
Considering that the average temperature of a frying pan on medium heat hits about 350 degrees Fahrenheit, a quartz countertop will always need extra safety and precaution when dealing with hot items. While quartz is advertised as practically maintenance-free, that's not factoring in the extra caution required on a regular basis when handling hot kitchen tools.
More heat-resistant materials for kitchen countertops
Granite isn't the only option if you want to install heat-resistant counters in your kitchen. There are plenty of other materials that handle heat way better than quartz and are just as aesthetically pleasing.
Take soapstone counters for example; this is another natural stone that absorbs heat slowly, plus it is resistant to stains. Porcelain and concrete can handle high amounts of heat as well, although they might not come in a full range of warm colors like a natural stone does. Similarly, stainless steel is used in professional kitchens for a reason — it's nearly indestructible, but might not fit the cozy vibe of most home kitchens.
When it comes to the best countertop material that is natural, beautiful, and practically heat proof, granite remains one of the best options for a home kitchen. Unless you have a collection of trivets that you love to use, quartz might not be the most practical material for serious cooks.