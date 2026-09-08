How Often Are Dairy Queen Soft Serve Machines Actually Cleaned?
On a hot summer day, few things hit the spot better than a classic Dairy Queen Blizzard or a simple soft-serve cone. But keeping those frozen treats tasting their best is about more than just pulling a lever. Behind the counter, the machine that churns out Dairy Queen's signature ice cream requires regular cleaning and maintenance to keep every cone coming out fresh.
First, it's important to note that DQ uses two separate machines for its ice cream treats. The soft-serve machine makes the ice cream base and the Blizzard machine mixes toppings. Second, there is no official confirmation from Dairy Queen on how often the soft-serve machines are cleaned. Several Reddit users claim that, per DQ policy — specifically owner and manager certification — cleaning should happen once a day. Other employees suggest that while that may be recommended, it doesn't always happen.
While Dairy Queen has not confirmed this officially, the equipment the chain uses can provide some clues. An equipment maintenance guide from Parts Town details an 11-step process for Stoelting Floor Model Ice Cream Machines, which many DQ locations use. While a cleaning time or frequency isn't mentioned specifically, the process involves the disassembly of the parts of the machine, washing of various parts, lubrication of some parts, and then reassembly, leading one to infer it takes more than a few minutes.
Cleaning schedules seem to be all over the map
How often the soft-serve machines are cleaned seems to vary by location and how dirty a machine gets over a particular period of time. On Reddit, some DQ employees describe daily cleanings of the ice cream machine and other related equipment, as per store policy. Some do it just once a week. Other employees say their store protocol calls for multiple cleanings of the machine each week.
As some DQ employees point out, sometimes the ice cream machines are wiped down every day. Others describe more frequent cleanings if buildup accumulates in a machine. One employee even describes machines being used at some locations until the ice cream goes sour and then being cleaned. No matter the frequency, many DQ employees seem to agree that the cleaning process takes some time to do thoroughly — with lots of parts to wipe down and remove. Several employees describe having a specialist clean the machines or having their store rely on employees who know how to clean them properly.
It's important to note that regardless of cleaning frequency, not cleaning a machine at all can have some pretty dire consequences. Residue left inside the machine can create conditions for bacteria to grow, potentially creating food-safety concerns and affecting the taste and texture of ice cream. Even ice cream equipment sellers generally recommend cleaning ice cream machines every day.