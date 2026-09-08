How Often Are Dairy Queen Soft Serve Machines Actually Cleaned?

On a hot summer day, few things hit the spot better than a classic Dairy Queen Blizzard or a simple soft-serve cone. But keeping those frozen treats tasting their best is about more than just pulling a lever. Behind the counter, the machine that churns out Dairy Queen's signature ice cream requires regular cleaning and maintenance to keep every cone coming out fresh.

First, it's important to note that DQ uses two separate machines for its ice cream treats. The soft-serve machine makes the ice cream base and the Blizzard machine mixes toppings. Second, there is no official confirmation from Dairy Queen on how often the soft-serve machines are cleaned. Several Reddit users claim that, per DQ policy — specifically owner and manager certification — cleaning should happen once a day. Other employees suggest that while that may be recommended, it doesn't always happen.

While Dairy Queen has not confirmed this officially, the equipment the chain uses can provide some clues. An equipment maintenance guide from Parts Town details an 11-step process for Stoelting Floor Model Ice Cream Machines, which many DQ locations use. While a cleaning time or frequency isn't mentioned specifically, the process involves the disassembly of the parts of the machine, washing of various parts, lubrication of some parts, and then reassembly, leading one to infer it takes more than a few minutes.