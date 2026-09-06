I Tried And Ranked Every Part Of Benihana's 6-Course Hibachi Meal

Would it shock you to hear that I'm a 32-year-old food journalist who's never been to Benihana? Up until last week, I could say that about myself. It's not that I avoided the popular hibachi chain on purpose; I just never found an occasion to make my way in. So, when I was offered a tasting at my local Benihana, I joyously accepted. Maybe this would give me a chance to see what all the hype is about.

Don't know what to expect from hibachi-style dining? Basically, you're getting dinner and entertainment all rolled into one, complete with onion ring volcanoes and enough spatula-clacking to make your head spin. As far as the food goes, it's pretty darn good, in my opinion. I got the six-course hibachi meal when I headed in, though thanks to some creative menu artistry, you'll see eight dishes in the ranking below (I upgraded to fried rice and got an entree that offered two meat options). Here's my ranking of Benihana hibachi entrees, based on my overall impression of each dish as well as how much of what I'm going to call "Benihana novelty" it offered.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.