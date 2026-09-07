The Now-Banned Diet Soda Sweetener Everyone Was Drinking In The 60's

It all started with a young chemist who accidentally brushed the chemicals from his bench with the butt of his cigarette. University of Illinois graduate student Michael Sveda noticed that the taste was exceptionally sweet and tracked down the chemical (cyclohexylsulfamate), which later became known as cyclamate. That was in 1937. By the early 1960s, cyclamate had been tested and released to the marketplace in diet sodas like Coca-Cola's first diet soda, TaB, and Diet Pepsi (originally called "Patio Diet Cola").

Cyclamate had earlier been marketed in the pharmaceuticals industry and was meant to act as something of a chaser to mask the bad taste of certain antibiotics. At the same time, the food and beverage industry had a budding interest in low-cal, "diet" products. In a nod to diabetic patients, No-Cal Ginger Ale soda, using cyclamate as its sweetener, was launched in 1952. Cyclamate was a straggler to saccharin, another synthetic sweetener, invented in 1879, but cyclamate had the upper hand in that its predecessor had developed a reputation for tasting tinny. No-Cal manufacturers mixed the two at a 10-parts cyclamate, one-part saccharin ratio. In 1958, Diet Rite hit grocery stores, using the cyclamate-saccharin mix. After TaB and Diet Pepsi made their debut, 7up launched its first diet soda in the 1960s as well, but shortly after, the bottom fell out on cyclamate.