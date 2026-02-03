The Diet Coke Safety Myth You Should Stop Believing

Most people are familiar with the phrase "the dose makes the poison," a basic tenant of toxicology, which is the study of how chemicals, drugs, and other substances effect living systems (beyond just humans and animals). A proper recommended dose of Tylenol is generally harmless, but 50,000 milligrams of acetaminophen will likely do a lot of damage to your liver. The same is true for a wide array of controlled substances in our day-to-day lives, including ingredients in our food and drinks like aspartame. But while the artificial sweetener has long been vilified for increasing cancer risks, studies around the world have proven otherwise.

In 2023, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Health Organization's JECFA (Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives) released a statement saying that "the evidence of an association between aspartame consumption and cancer in humans is not convincing," citing the need for better studies. The JECFA has evaluated aspartame in 1981, 2016, and, most recently, 2023, in which they have consistently stated that the Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) for aspartame is between 0 and 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight for adults. The FDA is slightly more generous with their allowance, saying that consuming up to 50 milligrams of aspartame per kilogram of body weight per day is acceptable.