The Best Red Wines To Pair With Burgers
Some foods might appear to make a natural pairing with beer, but wine lovers don't need to miss out. Although a burger and beer are a classic pairing, the former fares just as well alongside a glass of wine. White wine has its place too, but if you're looking to truly highlight a burger in all of its meaty glory, then red wine is the obvious accompaniment. Burgers come in a wide range of styles, from simple smash burgers to gourmet concoctions with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and gooey cheeses. Naturally, there's a type of red wine that fits no matter what kind of burger you're eating.
I drew from my experience as a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, as well as the foundations of food and wine pairing, to put together this list of red wines to serve with burgers. Depending on the meal you have planned, you'll find easy-to-drink options and more complex bottles, each proving that a burger dinner can be so much more elevated than you might imagine. These red wines are bold enough to stand up to grilled meat, tangy condiments, and umami garnishes, without taking over the experience of eating a hearty burger.
Louis Latour Bourgogne Gamay
Gamay is a stellar option for a juicy burger thanks to its equally juicy palate. The variety grows primarily in France, namely the Beaujolais region, though it's successfully cultivated in countries around the world. Although it can be made with fruit sourced only from specific appellations, a regional bottling offers a broader appeal that's perfect for pairing with burgers. Bourgogne Gamay can include grapes from all of the 10 Beaujolais Crus, select subregions distinguished for their predominantly granite soils and unique terroir.
Maison Louis Latour produces a fine example with its Bourgogne Gamay, made with fruit sourced from 25- to 35-year-old vines. The wine is fermented and aged several months in stainless steel vats, providing plenty of freshness in the glass. The result is a vibrant red with smooth tannins, bright acidity, and a balanced structure. Notes of red fruits like cherry, raspberry, and strawberry are prominent on the palate, along with hints of violet and spice. It's an excellent match for a classic cheeseburger and pairs seamlessly with condiments like ketchup, thanks to the fruity notes. Switch it up with sauteed mushrooms for contrast or serve it with a chicken burger to keep the flavors light.
Bodegas Montecillo Reserva
Rioja red wines offer an excellent foundation for pairing with a grilled burger, thanks to their bold aromas, oak influence, and structured tannins. Since Rioja wines come in several age classifications, you'll want to select the optimal style for your burger. Rioja Reserva offers a solid balance of freshness and age influence, providing an excellent match for a meaty dish.
Bodegas Monticello Rioja Reserva is a classic example of the iconic Spanish wine. The winery has been farming the vineyards for over a century and a half, resulting in plenty of expertise with the terroir. This wine features predominantly tempranillo grapes, with a small percentage of mazuelo, aka carignan. The grapes are fermented and aged separately in oak barrels, then blended and further aged in the bottle.
The wine is concentrated with rich notes of black fruits, pepper, cinnamon, licorice, and a mineral edge. The balanced tannins are a good match for beef, while the oak aging complements the smokiness of a char-grilled burger and toppings like bacon. Serve it with a spiced chutney to match the aromas in the wine, or add contrast with a cheese like manchego.
Rex Hill Pinot Noir
Pinot noir is a popular red grape variety for many reasons, including its versatility as a pairing with food. Naturally, it'll work well with burgers too, as long as you pick a fruitier style of pinot and avoid choosing overly bold condiments and garnishes, which might overpower the grape's subtleties.
Rex Hill Willamette Valley Pinot Noir highlights Oregon's success with the variety in its cool climate. The wine features aromas of red and black fruit, like black cherries and plums. The subtle oak aging lends vanilla, caramel, and baking spice notes to the palate. The fruity aromas make it a great accompaniment for burger toppings like sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and Swiss cheese. Condiments like sweet barbecue sauce and ketchup also complement the fruity character of the wine. If you're looking to switch up your burger game, serve this wine with a lamb or veggie burger for an unexpected twist.
Seghesio Family Vineyards Old Vine Zinfandel
Zinfandel makes an excellent pairing for burgers thanks to its bold character, spiced aromas, and ripe fruity undertones. It displays medium tannins and a medium to full body, offering a great balance for juicy beef burgers and their garnishes.
Seghesio Family Vineyards has been around for over a century, growing zinfandel vines in Sonoma County. Naturally, the winery produces premium zinfandel that expresses the variety and terroir to their fullest. Notably, Seghesio focuses on using old vines, which it defines as being at least 50 years old.
The Old Vine Zinfandel bottle takes it up a notch, sourcing from vines that are upwards of 75 years old. The wine is concentrated and complex, showcasing decades of vine growth in every sip. Notes of sweet cherry, ripe red fruits, black plum, and figs are present on the palate, along with earthy aromas and hints of baking spices. Velvety notes of chocolate bring richness, while moderate tannins provide structure to the wine. A bright acidity cuts through the depth, acting as a palate cleanser for a hearty burger. Char-grilled beef, aged cheeses, balsamic caramelized onions, and sweet and spiced condiments all make a suitable match for this multifaceted wine.
Dusted Valley Stained Tooth Syrah
Whether it's a cool-climate syrah or a shiraz from Australia, this variety makes an excellent pairing for beef, especially a hearty burger. Syrah is increasingly becoming a significant grape variety in Washington state, which offers notable wines from a variety of appellations. Syrah thrives here because of the optimal ripening conditions, large diurnal ranges between daytime and nighttime temperatures, and unique soil types.
Dusted Valley Winery sells a few different syrah bottles, including Stained Tooth Syrah made with fruit from assorted vineyards in the Columbia Valley. The wine is fermented with native yeasts and aged in new French oak, giving it structure and infusing it with woodsy aromas. Blackberry, black cherry, and bramble are present on the palate, along with hints of licorice, clove, thyme, tobacco, and cedar. Its bold character boasting fruit and spice, as well as ripe tannins, makes it a solid match for a juicy burger loaded with toppings like sauteed mushrooms, bacon, and aged cheddar.
Graci Etna Rosso
If you're looking for a wine characterized by volcanic terroir to match your fiery char-grilled burger, look no further than Mount Etna in Sicily. With vineyards in the foothills of the volcano and surrounding areas, these wines make a dazzling match for a burger. Graci Etna Rosso DOC is a fine example. It's made with the local nerello mascalese grape variety. The fruit is grown at high elevation on the slopes of Mt. Etna. It's fermented then matured in concrete tanks, giving it a smooth and rounded structure.
It displays notes of blood orange, red berries, cherry, flowers, earth, smoke, and savory herbs. The wine is pleasantly fresh with balanced tannins, making it a great match for a ground beef or a lamb burger. Thanks to its nuanced complexity, this Sicilian wine is the perfect pairing for a gourmet burger with mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and a spicy arugula garnish. Serve it with Dijon mustard to match the acidity or a sweet-and-spiced chutney for contrast.
Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella
Amarone della Valpolicella is a rich, luscious red wine made with air-dried grapes. The wine displays decidedly potent aromas and typically commands higher prices due to the elaborate production method. Although it's traditionally paired with hearty braised meat dishes, game, aged cheeses, and dark chocolate, it's also a great option for a gourmet burger. We're not talking a basic burger with a slice of processed cheese, but a sophisticated and elevated handheld made with high-end cuts of beef or game meat. Toppings such as mature cheeses like Gorgonzola or Parmigiano-Reggiano offer a solid match, whereas caramelized onions, umami condiments, bacon, and balsamic glazes are all bold enough to stand up to this intense wine.
Pasqua Amarone della Valpolicella is a solid bottle for this one-of-a-kind pairing. It's made with local red grape varieties that are dried for a few months before being pressed. This process concentrates the aromas in the fruit and builds intensity in the wine, which is then matured in French oak barrels for almost two years. Notes of red fruits like cherries and currants mingle with chocolate, tobacco, and vanilla in this smooth and velvety wine. Choose this bottle when you're in the mood to level up your burger-and-wine pairing.
Ceretto Rossana Dolcetto d'Alba
Food and wine are intrinsic to Italian culture, so it makes sense that there are plenty of Italian wines that make an excellent pairing for burgers. Dolcetto is a grape from the Piedmont region in Northwestern Italy, typically known for prestigious tannic wines like Barolo and Barbaresco. However, dolcetto offers plenty of freshness and levity in the glass, making it an excellent pairing for a juicy burger. Ceretto Winery prioritizes expressing the local terroir in all of its wines and draws from organic and biodynamic principles to ensure the fruit is highlighted at its best.
The Dolcetto d'Alba Rossana is made with organic fruit from the Alba region, which is known for its optimal conditions for the grape variety. The fruit is fermented in stainless steel tanks, allowing its character to shine through. The wine has balanced tannins with a juicy palate displaying notes of cherry, dark berries, violet, baking spices, and almond. Thanks to the fresh palate and smooth body, this dolcetto makes a great match for a burger. Serve it with a classic cheeseburger, a vegetarian patty, grilled portobello, or even an herbaceous turkey or chicken burger.
M. Chapoutier Crozes-Hermitage Les Meysonniers
This cool-climate syrah highlights how effortlessly this grape variety pairs with meat-forward dishes and savory garnishes. This wine, produced by Maison Chapoutier in France's Rhône Valley, is made with grapes from an appellation in the northern part of the valley. Crozes-Hermitage doesn't command the hefty prices its neighbors do, yet it still boasts exceptional conditions for red wines made from syrah.
Les Meysonniers demonstrates this with its velvety, full body and dark fruit character. The grapes are fermented with native yeasts in concrete tanks, then matured for a year in concrete and barrels. Notes of violet, black fruit, and red berries are prominent on the palate, along with subtle hints of vanilla and black pepper. Serve it with beef, bison, or lamb burgers for an elevated twist that pairs well with the dark fruit aromas in the wine. Notable tannins help cleanse the palate after each bite of fatty meat and cheese. Meanwhile, peppery notes in the syrah pair well with smoky notes from the grilling process and herbaceous garnishes.
Shannon Vineyards Mount Bullet Merlot
Although cabernet sauvignon is often the prime choice when it comes to choosing a wine to pair with beef, merlot does a great job, especially with burgers, thanks to its plush tannins. This characteristic makes it easier to pair merlot wines with a wider range of condiments and garnishes, which are the foundation of any elevated burger. Shannon Vineyards in Elgin, South Africa, produces a couple of merlot bottles, including Mount Bullet.
The wine is made with a few different merlot clones that are fermented with native yeasts and matured separately before being blended. This offers the ultimate expression of merlot. The wine is matured in oak with a blend of new and second- or third- fill barrels. Aromas of ripe red fruits bring freshness to the glass, alongside earthy notes and a stony finish. The acidity is pleasantly balanced and the tannins are silky and smooth, providing an excellent match for a juicy beef burger. Top your beef patty with mature cheddar and caramelized onions to reflect the bold and fruity nature of the wine.
El Enemigo Cabernet Franc
Cabernet franc often stands in the shadows of cabernet sauvignon, even though it's actually a parent grape of the popular variety. It's also a fantastic grape to pair with burgers, especially if you're looking for something a bit lighter in tannins with a subtler palate than cabernet sauvignon. Argentina has become an excellent source of cabernet franc. El Enemigo Wines is located in the Mendoza province in Argentina and was listed among The World's 50 Best Vineyards in 2025.
The winery's cabernet franc is made with fruit from vineyards located at almost 5,000 feet in elevation, which contributes to the freshness and concentration of the aromas. The wine is fermented with wild yeast, then aged in a combination of vessels, including oak barrels. It boasts aromas of ripe black fruit, black pepper, and fresh herbs, with silky tannins and vibrant acidity. This makes it a great match for a hearty burger with an umami mushroom garnish, salty blue cheese, or a smoky barbecue sauce. Other toppings like a fresh herb aioli or grilled bell peppers would also pair harmoniously with the herbaceous character of the wine.
Montes Alpha Series Cabernet Sauvignon
When all you want to pair with a juicy beef burger is a glass of bold red wine, Montes Alpha Cabernet Sauvignon from Chile is an excellent option. Made with fruit grown in the country's famous Colchagua Valley, the wine ferments in concrete and stainless steel tanks before aging for a year in concrete tanks and French oak barrels. The source vineyards boast a wide range of soil types and topographies, offering a nuanced take on the popular red grape variety.
The result is boldly aromatic, with concentrated flavors and an elegant structure. Notes of ripe black fruits are elevated by hints of baking spices, vanilla, cocoa, tobacco, and toasted oak. The wine is medium- to full-bodied with firm tannins that pair wonderfully with a meaty beef burger. Thanks to the tannin structure, you can choose a fattier cut of beef for the patties, as well as a rich and creamy cheese topping. A truffle mayo, garlic aioli, or mushrooms in a red wine reduction would all add an umami touch to this elevated pairing.
Methodology
To come up with this list of red wines, I considered the grape varieties that offer the most desirable characteristics for pairing with burgers. Since burgers can be made with a wide variety of ingredients, this allowed for a range of options.
Red wines that balanced features such as tannic structure and acidity were especially relevant, due to the versatility of these qualities when pairing with ingredients typically found in burgers. I chose these particular bottles due to my experience with them specifically, or with other selections from these producers.