The Best Red Wines To Pair With Burgers

Some foods might appear to make a natural pairing with beer, but wine lovers don't need to miss out. Although a burger and beer are a classic pairing, the former fares just as well alongside a glass of wine. White wine has its place too, but if you're looking to truly highlight a burger in all of its meaty glory, then red wine is the obvious accompaniment. Burgers come in a wide range of styles, from simple smash burgers to gourmet concoctions with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and gooey cheeses. Naturally, there's a type of red wine that fits no matter what kind of burger you're eating.

I drew from my experience as a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, as well as the foundations of food and wine pairing, to put together this list of red wines to serve with burgers. Depending on the meal you have planned, you'll find easy-to-drink options and more complex bottles, each proving that a burger dinner can be so much more elevated than you might imagine. These red wines are bold enough to stand up to grilled meat, tangy condiments, and umami garnishes, without taking over the experience of eating a hearty burger.