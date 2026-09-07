Forget Thyme: This Aromatic Herb Is A Gorgeous Alternative For Container Gardens

If you have a kitchen herb container garden, it's likely you have pots containing common types of herbs like basil, rosemary, thyme, and sage so they're readily available when you're preparing food. If you're someone who loves Mexican food, you may be familiar with herbs used in its cuisine and have containers with cilantro, Mexican oregano, and even epazote. But there's one herb that's common throughout Central America and parts of South America that makes an excellent and unique option for container gardens: Hierba santa.

Hierba santa means holy herb, and is a Mexican grocery store item you likely won't find in a typical U.S. supermarket. Sometimes known as hoja santa, Mexican pepperleaf, and root beer plant, it can be used for both culinary and medicinal purposes. Its scientific name is piper auritum; auritus being Latin for "with ears" or "having large ears," in reference to the shape of the plant's leaves, which look like a giant ear or heart shape. Hierba santa grows with rhizomes rather than pollination, meaning its roots send out shoots to reproduce. The plant's essential oils have a high concentration of safrole, the component that flavors both root beer and sassafras. This herb's unusual flavor is often compared to licorice, mint, anise, tarragon, and eucalyptus. You'll find hierba santa in Mexican dishes like Oaxacan mole verde, as a wrapping for tamales (one of world's oldest recipes), in soups like pozole, in chocolate drinks, sliced in eggs, and even to make a bright green-hued liqueur called Verdín.