These Were The Most Popular Red Wine Brands In The '60s

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If you picture the wine scene in the 1960s, you might think of sophisticated, well-dressed people sipping fancy blends or swirling their wine like an at-home sommelier. Truthfully, though, wine drinking in the 60s was much more down-to-earth. There are so many kinds of red wine, and people then had just as much trouble discovering their taste preferences as you might today. The decade had grocery stores filling up with affordable, domestically-made wines that were easy on the palate and could be paired with almost any meal. This helped new wine drinkers settle into a scene that may have felt initially intimidating.

Some of these wines have since disappeared, but some of the wineries that thrived in the 60s are still thriving as household names today. From a rich Burgundy to a sparkling Lambrusco and exotic South African bottles, here are some wines that defined what drinking looked like throughout the decade.