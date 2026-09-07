Not Oreo, Not Mrs. Fields — America's First Commercially Produced Cookie Dates To 1871

When it comes to cookies, a few brands really dominate the U.S. market. But long before Oreos, Chips Ahoy!, and Mrs. Fields became household names, one sweet, animal-shaped snack was already being commercially produced in America. Animal crackers have been a lunchbox staple for well over a century, but not everyone knows their history dates back to 1871, making them among the earliest commercially produced cookies in the country.

A few companies sell animal-shaped biscuits today, but the Nabisco version, Barnum's Animals, is by far the most iconic. However, the company has only been making the cookies since 1902. America's first animal crackers can actually be traced back even further to David E. Stauffer, who started the Stauffer Biscuit Company in York, Pennsylvania, in 1871. After buying a local bakery, Stauffer began producing a range of water crackers, biscuits, and pretzels. After experimenting with the recipe, he reportedly developed a sweeter cracker that resembled a cookie but contained considerably less sugar than the treats we think of today.

Shortening was a key ingredient, and a specially shaped cutter was also utilized. The exact inspiration for the animal shapes isn't entirely clear. Some believe the inspiration came from German Springerle cookies; others point to a similar English snack. Either way, by the turn of the century, America's first commercially produced cookie was born — decades before Oreo, Mrs. Fields, and Chips Ahoy! became household names.