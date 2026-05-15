America's First Animal Crackers Weren't Barnum's, And They're Still Sold Today

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Say the words "animal crackers" and the image that instantly springs to mind is a bright red box — Nabisco's Barnum's Original Animal Crackers. But Nabisco's version wasn't the first one: It turns out the nostalgic kid's treat has much older origins.

Animal crackers were first made in England in the mid-1800s and imported to the United States. Due to their popularity, in 1871, David F. Stauffer began producing them stateside in York, Pennsylvania at his eponymous bakery, D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company (now called Stauffers). What started as a small family-owned bakery expanded to adjacent properties, eventually occupying several multi-story buildings.

Crackers of all kinds used to be sold by the barrel full (that's what the name Cracker Barrel means). Retailers would sell the crackers by the pound. Stauffer delivered the crackers around town using a wheelbarrow, then using horse-drawn wagons, and eventually via railroad. Today, Stauffers still makes its classic animal crackers (available on Amazon). The crackers come in 13 animal shapes including bear, bison, camel, cat, cow, donkey, elephant, hippopotamus, horse, lion, mountain goat, rhinoceros, and tiger.

Decades later, the National Biscuit Company (now Nabisco) launched circus-themed animal crackers named after P.T. Barnum, the founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Nabisco packaged their animal crackers in the now-iconic boxes to be Christmas ornament. Within a month, the animal crackers sold out and Nabisco made them a permanent product. But the inspiration for animal crackers is even older.