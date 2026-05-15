America's First Animal Crackers Weren't Barnum's, And They're Still Sold Today
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Say the words "animal crackers" and the image that instantly springs to mind is a bright red box — Nabisco's Barnum's Original Animal Crackers. But Nabisco's version wasn't the first one: It turns out the nostalgic kid's treat has much older origins.
Animal crackers were first made in England in the mid-1800s and imported to the United States. Due to their popularity, in 1871, David F. Stauffer began producing them stateside in York, Pennsylvania at his eponymous bakery, D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company (now called Stauffers). What started as a small family-owned bakery expanded to adjacent properties, eventually occupying several multi-story buildings.
Crackers of all kinds used to be sold by the barrel full (that's what the name Cracker Barrel means). Retailers would sell the crackers by the pound. Stauffer delivered the crackers around town using a wheelbarrow, then using horse-drawn wagons, and eventually via railroad. Today, Stauffers still makes its classic animal crackers (available on Amazon). The crackers come in 13 animal shapes including bear, bison, camel, cat, cow, donkey, elephant, hippopotamus, horse, lion, mountain goat, rhinoceros, and tiger.
Decades later, the National Biscuit Company (now Nabisco) launched circus-themed animal crackers named after P.T. Barnum, the founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Nabisco packaged their animal crackers in the now-iconic boxes to be Christmas ornament. Within a month, the animal crackers sold out and Nabisco made them a permanent product. But the inspiration for animal crackers is even older.
The origins of animal crackers might be ancient history
There's some evidence to suggest that the inspiration for today's animal crackers is connected to Springerle, a holiday cookie from Germany and Austria that dates back to the Renaissance. Made with a simple dough including egg, flour, and sugar, the anise-hinted cookies are pressed or rolled with a design on top. The tradition of pressing pastries in molds dates all the way back to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia.
Animal crackers aren't just for kids, though, there are lots of creative ways to use animal crackers, from using them adding them as a layer in a trifle to adding them to a snack mix. Stauffers and Nabisco aren't the only ones making animal crackers, either — Keebler makes a frosted version and Trader Joe's and Costco's Kirkland brand both sell organic versions. So whether you're using them as an ice cream topping or as a base for your next batch of dessert bars, here's your reminder to make snacking child's play.