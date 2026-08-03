Not Chips Ahoy: The World's Best-Selling Cookie Made Its Mark In 1912

Place your bets! What do you think is the top-selling cookie in the world? You might guess a classic chocolate chip cookie brand like Chips Ahoy, but surprisingly, that's incorrect. The top-selling cookie in the world is Oreos.

Today, Oreos are sold in more than 100 countries, and 40 billion cookies are produced annually. First launched in 1912, Oreos are what industry people call a copycat brand. The beloved cookie was actually modeled after the Hydrox cookie, which came out years earlier in 1908. Like the Oreos we know and love, Hydrox featured vanilla cream sandwiched between two thin chocolate cookies.

Oreos languished in Hydrox's shadow for many decades. But in the 1950s, Nabisco's clever marketing helped to make Oreos the premium choice. The company started to sell Oreos for a higher price, and people began to believe it was a higher-quality purchase. Subsequently, Hydrox fell out of favor with consumers, and now the OG inspiration for Oreo cookies is all but impossible to find.