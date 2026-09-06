The Best Way To Warm Tortillas For A Crowd

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I have a big family, and when we all get together under one roof, it's typically to share a meal. But because there are so many of us, these meals are usually potlucks, with each family member bringing one or two dishes to share. And because we're Mexican, the food includes hot dishes like beef tacos, chile con carne, green chile chicken, beans, soup, tamales, rice, and of course, fresh tortillas. Whoever is hosting ends up being responsible for heating up tortillas for the crowd, and we each have our own way of handling the task.

My go-to method for heating flour or corn tortillas without drying them out is with a large, double-burner cast iron griddle. I prefer the Lodge Blacklock 10" x 20" Cast Iron Double Burner Griddle because I can use it indoors on the stovetop, outdoors on the barbecue, or even a park grill if we're having a picnic. I heat the pan over medium to medium-high heat, then dry-sear the tortillas for about 15 seconds on each side. The griddle is large enough to warm three or four large tortillas, or about eight small ones, at a time.

Warming your tortillas gives them the perfect texture for folding into burritos or scooping up meat, beans, and rice. The trick is to heat them quickly and serve them immediately, or store them properly until they are ready to eat. Toasting the tortillas gently and quickly on each side softens them without the risk of them getting dry and crumbly. If they are heated too long or left to sit uncovered, they will get hard and cracker-like as soon as they cool off.