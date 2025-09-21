The Perfect Pan To Heat Up Lots Of Tortillas At Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are as many methods to heat up your tortillas as there are tortillas themselves. Some call for wrapping them in foil in your oven, while others call for paper towels and the microwave. Some call for throwing them over an open flame to get a nice char. If you want to heat multiple at once on the stove, though, you're going to want to swap your cast iron pan for one with enough surface area. This will allow you to heat up as many as possible at once in a fraction of the time. Made from carbon steel, a wok is just the pan you need to get the job done. They come in sizes that span in diameter from 12 inches to 16 inches.

You can place one or two tortillas directly in the center of your wok, and circle the rest of your batch around and up the sides of the pan. Every single tortilla — whether store-bought or homemade — will get an even amount of surface area and heat. Not only that, but they'll heat up a lot quicker than you're used to with your cast iron skillet, thanks to the carbon steel's speedy heat conduction and thinner construction. Allowing for quicker temperature changes, you're less likely to burn your tortillas. Instead, you can readily adjust the heat to achieve perfectly soft and warm tortillas with just the right amount of crispiness around the edges.