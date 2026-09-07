Don't Toss Out Those Used Coffee Grounds — Turn Them Into A Healthy Snack Instead

For years, we've heard about the benefits of putting used coffee grounds in the garden. That evolved to not tossing out used coffee grounds when you could use them to keep cooking odors at bay. This led to inventive uses for your pressed Arabica as a cooking ingredient, including putting used coffee grounds on roasted veggies for extra flavor. Then used coffee grounds went viral as a granola ingredient, which has naturally progressed to including them in granola bars.

Why are they trending? For starters, it's yet another way to use coffee grounds rather than adding them to landfill. Also, they add a deep mocha flavor and touch of bitterness to your homemade granola bars, which gives them more complexity than what you'll find in a grocery store offering, especially if store-bought brands are too sweet for your palate. Plus, there's the added bonus of incorporating more antioxidants into your healthy snack: According to a 2013 study by the American Chemical Society, used grounds are a great source.

For a healthy recipe that you can zhuzh up with coffee grounds, try this nutty granola bar as a base. When combining the dry ingredients together, add 3 tablespoons of dried ground coffee. Prepare everything else the same, but expect a more complex end flavor. You can also adapt this recipe with your favorite granola-bar ingredients, such as dried fruits, nuts, and seeds.