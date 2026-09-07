If You Have 3 Apples And 3 Eggs, You Have The Start Of An Easy Apple Cake Just In Time For Fall

As the beloved Dolly Parton once demonstrated in a famous 3-ingredient recipe, a great cake doesn't need a whole lot of ingredients to make it delicious. Fancy syrups and expensive add-ins are fun, sure; but at the end of the day, you really only need a few ingredients that will provide structure, sweetness, and moisture. To that point, although apples may be synonymous with the fall season, all it takes to make an easy apple cake during any time of the year (and meet those basic cake-building requirements) is three apples, three eggs, light brown sugar, and some flour.

If you're searching for yet another one of the best apple dessert recipes to sweeten up your fall, look no further than this four-ingredient apple cake. Take those three apples to the cutting board and peel before chopping into bite-sized cubes. In a separate bowl, whisk together those three eggs and a helping of light brown sugar until the mixture is light and airy. It's important not to disrupt the air bubbles as you fold in the flour and cubed apples; this aeration is what will help make the cake rise since there's no baking soda or baking powder. Once your mixture is combined, grease the bottom of a round pan and bake the cake for a little over an hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, until the top of the cake turns golden brown.