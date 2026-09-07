If You Have 3 Apples And 3 Eggs, You Have The Start Of An Easy Apple Cake Just In Time For Fall
As the beloved Dolly Parton once demonstrated in a famous 3-ingredient recipe, a great cake doesn't need a whole lot of ingredients to make it delicious. Fancy syrups and expensive add-ins are fun, sure; but at the end of the day, you really only need a few ingredients that will provide structure, sweetness, and moisture. To that point, although apples may be synonymous with the fall season, all it takes to make an easy apple cake during any time of the year (and meet those basic cake-building requirements) is three apples, three eggs, light brown sugar, and some flour.
If you're searching for yet another one of the best apple dessert recipes to sweeten up your fall, look no further than this four-ingredient apple cake. Take those three apples to the cutting board and peel before chopping into bite-sized cubes. In a separate bowl, whisk together those three eggs and a helping of light brown sugar until the mixture is light and airy. It's important not to disrupt the air bubbles as you fold in the flour and cubed apples; this aeration is what will help make the cake rise since there's no baking soda or baking powder. Once your mixture is combined, grease the bottom of a round pan and bake the cake for a little over an hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, until the top of the cake turns golden brown.
Choosing the right apple and the right upgrades for your cake
Everyone has a personal preference for the tastiest variety of apples, but which kind is best for this apple cake? There's not one correct answer, truthfully. Some bakers recommend Honeycrisp apples, well known for their juiciness and sweetness, especially since they're commonly associated with their harvest season from September through November. Other bakers prefer to use Granny Smith apples, which have a reputation for tartness with just a smidge of sweetness, making them a refreshing choice for a cake. If you wanted to try one of the other most popular types of apples, there's really nothing stopping you from experimenting.
Once you've got your preferred apple selected and the cake is fresh out of the oven, ready to enjoy, you can upgrade the baked good by serving it with vanilla ice cream — we already know that one of the best pie and ice cream pairings is a slice of apple and scoop of vanilla. If ice cream isn't your thing, you can serve the cake with a dollop of crème fraîche or even a dusting of powdered sugar. Earlier in the baking process, you could also try adding a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg to the cake batter to give the whole pie a warmer, more spice-forward taste.
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The easiest 4-ingredient apple cake you'll ever make @Nea Arentzen #applecake #applecakerecipe #falldesserts
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