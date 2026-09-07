Give Your Arby's Sandwich A Filling, Flavorful Upgrade By Ordering It Super Style

Among those dedicated to uncovering the best menu hacks and secret menu items, Arby's has a well-justified reputation for rewarding those who make this extra effort — lest we forget, this is the sandwich franchise that created the Meat Mountain, a secret menu item that contained a staggering six different kinds of meat. For those who prefer a meal that isn't too big for the human mouth to handle, but is still filling and flavorful, here's how to order your next Arby's sandwich Super style.

Arby's Super Roast Beef Sandwich is not faster than a locomotive or capable of leaping tall buildings in a single bound, but it is a pleasingly upgraded version of Arby's Classic Roast Beef, the sandwich the franchise has been selling since its inception in 1964. The Classic features a toasted sesame seed bun and 3 ounces of thinly sliced beef (if you've never had it, here's 12 facts about Arby's Classic Roast Beef sandwich that you should know). The Super version adds lettuce, tomato, and red ranch dressing, as opposed to the Arby's Sauce or Horsey Sauce typically offered. The result is the same sandwich Arby fans know and love, but with some extra textural contrasts, added freshness from the vegetables, and a condiment that is at once complementary and a nice change of pace.

Per Hack The Menu, the Arby's Super Roast Beef Sandwich can be ordered by name at most Arby's locations. If the Arby's employee you are addressing appears unfamiliar with the recipe, just describe the additional ingredients, and you should get your sandwich with no problems.