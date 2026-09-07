Give Your Arby's Sandwich A Filling, Flavorful Upgrade By Ordering It Super Style
Among those dedicated to uncovering the best menu hacks and secret menu items, Arby's has a well-justified reputation for rewarding those who make this extra effort — lest we forget, this is the sandwich franchise that created the Meat Mountain, a secret menu item that contained a staggering six different kinds of meat. For those who prefer a meal that isn't too big for the human mouth to handle, but is still filling and flavorful, here's how to order your next Arby's sandwich Super style.
Arby's Super Roast Beef Sandwich is not faster than a locomotive or capable of leaping tall buildings in a single bound, but it is a pleasingly upgraded version of Arby's Classic Roast Beef, the sandwich the franchise has been selling since its inception in 1964. The Classic features a toasted sesame seed bun and 3 ounces of thinly sliced beef (if you've never had it, here's 12 facts about Arby's Classic Roast Beef sandwich that you should know). The Super version adds lettuce, tomato, and red ranch dressing, as opposed to the Arby's Sauce or Horsey Sauce typically offered. The result is the same sandwich Arby fans know and love, but with some extra textural contrasts, added freshness from the vegetables, and a condiment that is at once complementary and a nice change of pace.
Per Hack The Menu, the Arby's Super Roast Beef Sandwich can be ordered by name at most Arby's locations. If the Arby's employee you are addressing appears unfamiliar with the recipe, just describe the additional ingredients, and you should get your sandwich with no problems.
It would seem Arby's has periodically promoted the Super Roast Beef through coupons
The Arby's Super Roast Beef did begin life as an official menu item. While that is no longer the case, it would appear that — unlike these six discontinued Arby's items we'll probably never eat again) — Arby's occasionally still promotes it, with one happy 2026 customer on Reddit's r/bys showing off a coupon guaranteeing a Super Roast Beef, medium fries, and a medium soft drink for $6.99, which another commenter observed was a "heck of a deal." The Redditor said they received the coupon in the mail, and described the sandwich as "very hearty."
This is not the first time Arby's has pursued such a promotional strategy for this sandwich, as evidenced by a post on the Facebook group Greasy News that highlighted a coupon from 1977 for the Arby's Super Roast Beef Platter, comprising of a "giant" roast beef sandwich with lettuce and tomato, two oven-baked potato cakes, and a side of coleslaw, all for $1.60 — a heck of a deal, indeed.
While Arby's lists the calorie content of the Classic Roast Beef as 360, there are conflicting reports of how many calories it contains if ordered Super style, with estimates ranging from 398 to 440. Before you head off to get one of your own, make sure to familiarize yourself with these five ordering tips for the best Arby's roast beef sandwich — hopefully, your experience won't be anything less than super.