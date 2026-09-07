Consumer Reports Highly Rates This Best-Selling Weber Gas Grill — And It's Under $500

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Charcoal and smoker devotees may scoff, but it's hard to beat the ease of and convenience of the best gas grills. While other types of outdoor cooking may be superior for low and slow barbecue cooking, a lot of us just want some burgers or chicken cooked outside over an open flame, and gas grills deliver. But like any piece of cooking equipment, not every gas grill delivers equally, with varying temperature ranges, reliability, and ease of use. Thankfully it turns out that one of the biggest names, Weber, offers one of the best bang for your buck gas grill models, according to Consumer Reports testing.

That grill would be the Weber Spirit E-210, which scored a 71 out of 100 per CR, and it's one of the brand's best selling models. And it turns out consumers know what they're doing, because in Consumer Report's rankings of small gas grills, it was beat out by only two other models. One, the Napoleon Freestyle 365, surpassed it in overall performance, but it's more expensive. The second, the Even Embers GAS4256AS, is actually a budget model, but while it performed well cooking, it scored quite low in customer reports for durability.

This grill, however, is the total package. The Weber Spirit E-210 is normally priced at only $450, and sales on it sometimes drop it below $400. The Weber gas grill does this while featuring strong durability, the largest cooking area among Consumer Report's top models, and a 90 out of 100 satisfaction score from the publication's customers surveys, which measures how many owners would recommend the brand to others.