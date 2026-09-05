Make Comforting German Pot Roast Even Heartier With An Extra-Meaty Ingredient

With its mix of savory broth, tender beef, and vegetables all soaked up with flavor, German pot roast is a delightfully hearty meal. Slow cooking the ingredients creates an aromatic, stick-to-your-ribs dish that's perfect for warming up on a cold evening. As filling as German pot roast is already, adding bratwurst can take a hearty meal and turn it up a few notches.

German pot roast, commonly known as sauerbraten, stands out among hearty meals for its sweet and sour taste. Literally translated, its name means "sour roast" because the meat is marinated for several days in a blend of vinegar and many spices before it's added to a pot and cooked. Its blend of flavors gives it a distinct tang that sets it apart from other styles of pot roast. American pot roast, for example, isn't marinated and carries a more savory flavor profile because its typically braised with vegetables in beef broth over many hours and not days.

But the addition of bratwurst to sauerbraten can be a game-changer. On its own, bratwurst is bursting with flavor. Typical bratwurst may start with a mixture of pork and pork fat mixed with spices such as pepper, ginger, and marjoram. As we demonstrate in this recipe, bratwurst can be added to a sauerbraten gravy to add more savory flavor to balance out the sharpness of vinegar.