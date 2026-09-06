One Of The Cheapest Frozen Pizza Brands Today Started In A '50s Italian Restaurant

Walking the frozen pizza aisle of a grocery store can be overwhelming, with untold options for flavors, crusts, shapes, toppings, and brands. There are old-school names like Red Baron and more modern, famous brands like DiGiorno. But one frozen pizza brand has been around for longer than all of those. Totino's is the oldest mass-produced frozen pizza brand still available in stores today, and it started with a dedicated and crafty couple in Minnesota in the early 1950s.

The brand famous for the pizza rolls that likely dominated your adolescence actually began as Totino's Italian Kitchen in Minneapolis, MN. A child of Italian immigrants, Rose Cruciani was born in 1915 in Minneapolis, where she later met and married Jim Totino, who was a baker. Rose Totino started making her own pizzas at home and bringing them to PTA meetings. From there, she began a small catering enterprise, and later received a $1,500 bank loan to open a small pizzeria in 1951.

Allegedly, the people issuing the bank loan had never heard of pizza before, so Totino had to make them one of her famous pizzas before securing the loan. Totino's Italian Kitchen started as take-out only and quickly grew in popularity — serving as many as 500 pizzas a day — thanks to Rose Totino's boots-on-the-ground advertising by handing out pizza samples and appearing on local television stations.