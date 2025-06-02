The Oldest Mass-Produced Frozen Pizza Brand You Can Still Find On The Shelves Today

The U.S. frozen pizza market was worth a stunning $6.62 billion in 2022, according to Grand View Research. Today, most Americans enjoy pizza at least once a month, which makes it hard to believe that pizza was barely on our culinary radar prior to the 1950s. Only one brand from that early era, Totino's, is still going strong today.

It wasn't until 1957 that frozen pizza became available nationally, thanks to the Celentano Brothers. You might recognize the name Celentano from the freezer section of your grocery store today. It's not on pizza, but on frozen entrees. The company was bought by Rosina Food Products in 2000, and the pizza line was discontinued while the entrees lived on.

Back when the Celentano Brothers started, pizza was only well-established in some East Coast cities. It was on a trip to visit her aunt in Pennsylvania in 1942 that Rose Totino first discovered it and fell in love. She and her husband later opened their own Minnesota family restaurant in 1951, and in 1962, five years after the Celentanos, Jim and Rose Totino took their brand national. There's a story that Rose had to make a pizza for the loan officer at the bank to convince them to give her the business loan. With the end of Celentano Pizza in 2000, Totino's remains the oldest brand still mass-produced today and has come to dominate the frozen pizza market with not only pizzas and pizza bites, but also breakfast bites and ramen noodles.