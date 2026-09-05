The Best-Selling Grocery Brand That's Actually Behind McDonald's McNuggets

The Big Mac is arguably McDonald's most famous hamburger, and fries are the best-selling item on the chain's menu, but Chicken McNuggets have become equally iconic in McDonald's history. But who exactly is behind McDonald's famous nuggets? While fast food suppliers aren't always easy to identify since restaurants don't always publicize that information, McDonald's does offer some transparency. In the early 1980s, the chain worked with Keystone Foods to help develop and produce Chicken McNuggets. Today, Keystone Foods continues to produce chicken for McDonald's, though it was acquired by food production giant Tyson Foods in 2018.

The original Chicken McNugget recipe was developed in 1979 by René Arend, McDonald's first executive chef. Keystone Foods later helped the company figure out how to produce them on a large scale. It took six months to perfect the McNugget, and the result was essentially what exists on the menu today. By 1983, Chicken McNuggets were ready to debut nationally. With that said, the fact that Tyson Foods owns the company that supplies McDonald's with Chicken McNuggets doesn't mean that the Tyson-brand chicken nuggets at your local grocery store are real McNuggets. When we ranked Tyson frozen chicken products, the nuggets were fine, but they were not standouts, and they definitely weren't McNuggets. Some fans feel like Tyson's Restaurant Style Crispy Nuggets are similar, but even those have been described as "slight soggy McNuggets" by some unhappy customers on Reddit.