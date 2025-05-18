Fans Say These Frozen Chicken Nuggets Are The Closest You'll Get To McDonald's At Home

Pink slime myths aside, McDonald's chicken nuggets are the OG and remain the gold standard for fast food chicken nuggets, according to customers and critics alike. With the costs of fast food on the rise, more consumers are turning to the frozen food section. We've got a long list of frozen chicken nugget brands that we've ranked, but the frozen chicken nuggets fans claim are the closest to McDonald's is from a brand that wasn't on our list.

According to Reddit posts and a Tiktok video review, Country Pride Tempura Chicken Nuggets are the McNugget dupe you need to try. One Reddit post sums it up nicely by saying "these 'country pride' tempura battered nuggets are [a] near perfect approximation of McDonald's McNuggets." Responses rave about how similar these nuggets are in shape, size, and juiciness. But the biggest seller for all reviewers is the texture, color, and taste of the breaded crust. Unlike a lot of chicken nuggets that use bread crumbs, the tempura breading supplies that smoother yet crackly, crispy crust McDonald's nuggets are known for. A TikTok video review compares Country Pride nuggets side by side with McDonald's and the appearance and texture are nearly identical.

While the flavor lacks the seasoning magic McDonald's tosses their nuggets in — we think it's celery salt — TikTok reviews state that if you pair them with famous McDonald's sauces like barbecue, ketchup, or honey mustard, you'll swear you're eating McNuggets.