What's The Average Lifespan Of A Crock-Pot?
The Crock-Pot wasn't the first slow cooker, but it's certainly the most famous, with a name that's become synonymous with the appliance itself. First released in 1971, the brand name Crock-Pot is still being produced and has sold more than 100 million units in the last 50-plus years.
Although there's no shortage of competitor brands on the market, the Crock-Pot still ranks as one of the best-rated slow cookers, even for those on a budget. If you're looking at buying a new model, reviews from customers say you can expect it to last around 10 years. However, there are reports from customers of the ceramic crock cracking within the first one to two years, or the unit failing to turn on around the two-year mark. The crock can be replaced for some models, which would extend the lifespan of the appliance, and the company offers a one-year warranty on faulty parts and manufacturing.
You might see plenty of anecdotal evidence about Crock-Pots lasting 20 or 30 years, often accompanied by the cry of, "They just don't make them like they used to." And while it is possible that you might encounter one of these sturdier vintage Crock-Pots at a thrift store, keep in mind that you'll be getting it at the end of its lifespan and certainly without any warranty.
Maintaining and replacing your Crock-Pot
As with any kitchen appliance, correct care can go a long way to keeping your Crock-Pot in good working order. According to the brand's website, Crock-Pots should never be preheated, despite general advice that preheating your slow cooker is a safer way to cook chicken. This is because Crock-Pot brand models heat from the sides, rather than below, and for the same reason they should always be at least half full when cooking.
When it comes to cleaning your slow cooker, warm soapy water is best, as anything harsher may scratch the surface of the ceramic. The insert should only ever be cleaned once it has cooled down, as any sudden temperature changes can cause cracks. Don't forget to clean out the ventilation hole in the lid while you're there. Forgetting this seemingly insignificant task can cause slow cookers to explode due to a buildup of pressure.
Even if your Crock-Pot is still switching on as it should and seemingly cooking as normal, it might have reached the end of its useful life. As slow cookers start to wear out, they tend not to get as hot, resulting in a longer cooking time and potentially not heating food to what's considered a safe temperature. According to the University of Arkansas, there's a simple test you can conduct. Add eight cups of water and set your slow cooker to low. After two hours, it should reach at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit and reach 185 degrees after eight hours. If it's below this temperature, it's time to look for a new slow cooker.