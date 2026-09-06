What's The Average Lifespan Of A Crock-Pot?

The Crock-Pot wasn't the first slow cooker, but it's certainly the most famous, with a name that's become synonymous with the appliance itself. First released in 1971, the brand name Crock-Pot is still being produced and has sold more than 100 million units in the last 50-plus years.

Although there's no shortage of competitor brands on the market, the Crock-Pot still ranks as one of the best-rated slow cookers, even for those on a budget. If you're looking at buying a new model, reviews from customers say you can expect it to last around 10 years. However, there are reports from customers of the ceramic crock cracking within the first one to two years, or the unit failing to turn on around the two-year mark. The crock can be replaced for some models, which would extend the lifespan of the appliance, and the company offers a one-year warranty on faulty parts and manufacturing.

You might see plenty of anecdotal evidence about Crock-Pots lasting 20 or 30 years, often accompanied by the cry of, "They just don't make them like they used to." And while it is possible that you might encounter one of these sturdier vintage Crock-Pots at a thrift store, keep in mind that you'll be getting it at the end of its lifespan and certainly without any warranty.