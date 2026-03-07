Some Peoples' Slow Cookers Are Exploding Due To One Common Mistake
You cannot argue with the convenience of a slow cooker when it comes to preparing delicious meals while you are busy during the day. Get all the ingredients together before work, and you can come home to a tasty meal ready to go. However, there are safety concerns that need to be addressed, especially with reports of slow cookers exploding and causing serious harm. Slow cookers need ventilation to work, and if the lid is clamped shut and the vent is clogged, that is a recipe for disaster. Normally, people only worry about pressure building up in actual pressure cookers. Old school pressure cookers could be dangerous if used improperly, but newer ones, like Instant Pots, usually have reliable valves and safety features. A slow cooker is meant to simply cook, not use pressure. However, some slow cookers have clamps on either side that hold the lid down. Those are not meant to seal your slow cooker lid during the cooking process. They are intended for travel only.
Even with the lid clamped shut, the tiny steam vent should help relieve much of the pressure so that dangerous buildup does not occur. However, if the vent is clogged, pressure will build under the lid. If it is left that way for too long, the lid could explode because it is not meant to withstand that kind of pressure. People have used slow cookers this way for years and thought them safe until something finally went wrong and they got badly burned.
Slow cook to fast burns
People post videos sharing this tip on Instagram and TikTok from time to time, and the comments usually range from "I had no idea" to claims that it is not true because it never happened to them or that it can't possibly build that much pressure. The tiny hole in many lids is there to vent steam, so this can't happen. However, if that hole becomes clogged with food or debris or is covered during cooking, it can no longer function. This is a big slow cooker mistake.
Regularly clean the vent on your slow cooker lid. Use a soft bristled brush with soap and water. A vinegar soak can be used to remove mineral deposits that build up over time. That kind of clog can develop slowly over years. People on Reddit have reported explosions after using their slow cooker with a locked lid. Others have repeatedly used their pots without incident and have felt they were safe as a result, but the Utah woman whose slow cooker exploded and caused severe burns had been using hers for five years.
There are plenty of tips you can follow when using a slow cooker, but only when it is being used the right way. Many people buy them secondhand without instructions, so they don't know not to seal them. Slow cookers can easily be confused for a product like an Instant Pot since they both are used to cook similar dishes, and that is where the problem lies. If you have a slow cooker, a Crock-Pot, or any programmable cooker that is not a pressure cooker, do not seal the lid tightly. Maybe spread the word to friends, too.