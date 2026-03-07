Some Peoples' Slow Cookers Are Exploding Due To One Common Mistake

People post videos sharing this tip on Instagram and TikTok from time to time, and the comments usually range from "I had no idea" to claims that it is not true because it never happened to them or that it can't possibly build that much pressure. The tiny hole in many lids is there to vent steam, so this can't happen. However, if that hole becomes clogged with food or debris or is covered during cooking, it can no longer function. This is a big slow cooker mistake.

Regularly clean the vent on your slow cooker lid. Use a soft bristled brush with soap and water. A vinegar soak can be used to remove mineral deposits that build up over time. That kind of clog can develop slowly over years. People on Reddit have reported explosions after using their slow cooker with a locked lid. Others have repeatedly used their pots without incident and have felt they were safe as a result, but the Utah woman whose slow cooker exploded and caused severe burns had been using hers for five years.

There are plenty of tips you can follow when using a slow cooker, but only when it is being used the right way. Many people buy them secondhand without instructions, so they don't know not to seal them. Slow cookers can easily be confused for a product like an Instant Pot since they both are used to cook similar dishes, and that is where the problem lies. If you have a slow cooker, a Crock-Pot, or any programmable cooker that is not a pressure cooker, do not seal the lid tightly. Maybe spread the word to friends, too.