The Costly Lid Mistake That Could Render Your Crockpot Useless

Slow cookers are the saviors of the kitchen. If you're a busy stay-at-home parent wrangling toddlers, slow cooker recipes make for an easy dinner. If you need a reliable item for the family potluck, slow cookers give you a no-fuss, one-pot option. If you work from nine to five and are exhausted afterward, slow cookers can save you from a fast food meal you don't really want. Nowadays, these appliances come in every color imaginable, and some come with handy features, such as timers or locking lids. While both these features are helpful in their own way, one of them – the locking lid — can actually ruin your meal, and worse, could render your slow cooker completely useless.

The locking lids on slow cookers, including brands like Crock Pot, Hamilton Beach and Black & Decker, are a useful tool, but they are to be used only after cooking is complete. In other words, the lids are for transportation only. If the lid is locked during the cooking process, the lack of available air (normally ¼ inch between the pot and the lid) can create enough pressure to break the lid or even the entire pot. And even if your lid has a small steam hole, you still shouldn't lock the lid, as this may not provide enough airflow to prevent breakage.