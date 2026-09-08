The Small Illinois Town With A Big Connection To Weber Grills

When epicures think of the Illinois food scene, classic Chicago fare like deep dish pizza and hot dogs "dragged through the garden" likely come to mind. But, when it comes to the backyard grilling sessions that characterize a Midwest summer, locals know that the heart of the action is about an hour's drive west of the Windy City in Huntley. A small suburb with roughly 30,000 residents, it is home to a massive facility where Weber grills are made.

While the company also has plants in Poland and Asia, its primary base of manufacturing is in this Illinois town. Standing at roughly 644,000 square feet, Weber's Huntley facility cranks out an average of 6,000 to 9,000 kettle grills every single day, which comes to 1 to 1.5 million kettles each year. Via a honed assembly line process, a flat sheet of steel gets formed and stamped into that iconic Weber kettle shape before being run through a furnace at 1530 degrees Fahrenheit. It's then coated with a layer of colored enamel, cured, and packaged. This undertaking adheres to strict quality control metrics every step of the way.

Since its invention over 70 years ago, that kettle-shaped grill has become a fixture in backyards across the Midwest and beyond. And its original design has remained almost completely unchanged. Ask a Midwesterner: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. At present, the Huntley plant does not offer tours to the public. But, Weber's connection to the surrounding community runs deep.