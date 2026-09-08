The Small Illinois Town With A Big Connection To Weber Grills
When epicures think of the Illinois food scene, classic Chicago fare like deep dish pizza and hot dogs "dragged through the garden" likely come to mind. But, when it comes to the backyard grilling sessions that characterize a Midwest summer, locals know that the heart of the action is about an hour's drive west of the Windy City in Huntley. A small suburb with roughly 30,000 residents, it is home to a massive facility where Weber grills are made.
While the company also has plants in Poland and Asia, its primary base of manufacturing is in this Illinois town. Standing at roughly 644,000 square feet, Weber's Huntley facility cranks out an average of 6,000 to 9,000 kettle grills every single day, which comes to 1 to 1.5 million kettles each year. Via a honed assembly line process, a flat sheet of steel gets formed and stamped into that iconic Weber kettle shape before being run through a furnace at 1530 degrees Fahrenheit. It's then coated with a layer of colored enamel, cured, and packaged. This undertaking adheres to strict quality control metrics every step of the way.
Since its invention over 70 years ago, that kettle-shaped grill has become a fixture in backyards across the Midwest and beyond. And its original design has remained almost completely unchanged. Ask a Midwesterner: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. At present, the Huntley plant does not offer tours to the public. But, Weber's connection to the surrounding community runs deep.
Huntley, Illinois is the unofficial Weber epicenter
Weber's ties to Illinois go all the way back to 1952, when aspiring grillmaster George Stephen thought up the now-iconic charcoal kettle grill design inspired by the shape of a buoy. The company commenced operations in Huntley during the mid-1990s and has remained an important employer there. However, there's more to the town than outdoor cooking equipment.
The annual Huntley Fall Fest has delighted the suburb every September since 2006. This three-day festival is free to attend and features attractions as concerts and food vendors. Visitors can chow down on pierogies, fried cheese curds, bratwurst, and more. Other highlights include a beer garden, craft shows, car and tractor events, fireworks, basket raffles, carnival rides, and a pancake breakfast. The not-for-profit, volunteer-based Huntley Festival Foundation helps return funds back into the local community. Sports clubs, historical societies, libraries, and other organizations benefit from donations generated by the Fall Fest.
Huntley also has a number of restaurants that offer grilled meats. BBQ King Smokehouse, for instance, is serving up everything from brisket cheesesteaks to smoky pulled pork cooked on a hickory smoker. Jameson's Charhouse is known for its black Angus steak. Its Huntley location is tucked inside the Prairie Lodge overlooking Whisper Creek golf course, with seating for over 200 guests. Beyond the restaurant sphere, Weber is helping keep Chicago-style barbecue alive and accessible for home cooks in backyards across Huntley.