Hot dogs in Chicago are as distinctive as they are fiercely loved, with a Chicago-style dog instantly recognizable to Illinois natives. Yet in a state replete with outstanding eateries that purvey this iconic, lavishly laden delicacy, one restaurant stands out — the "no seats, no ketchup" Chicago institution of Gene & Jude's, which Tasting Table ranked as the place to go for the absolute best hot dog in the state of Illinois.

Founded in 1946 as a simple hot dog stand by the eponymous Gene Mormino and later establishing itself as a full-fledged restaurant in 1951, Gene & Jude's serves a profoundly simple menu, comprising of just hot dogs, double-dogs, French fries, and tamales. Our writer's appraisal of Gene & Jude's was brief but to the point, noting that even in a state "home to a ton of great hot dog joints," Gene & Jude's stood out, having been "regularly lauded as one of the best in the country."

Typically, an authentic Chicago-style hot dog features a Vienna Beef link on a poppy seed bun, garnished with pickle relish, mustard, onion, tomato, celery salt, a pickle spear, and sport peppers. Each ingredient can be traced back to the dog's origins in the Great Depression, when its early incarnations would provide a cheap, hearty meal. In keeping with its stripped-down style however, hot dogs at Gene & Jude's are served only with mustard, relish, onion, and sport peppers.