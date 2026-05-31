The Best Rated Hot Dogs In Illinois Come From A 'No Seats, No Ketchup' Joint
Hot dogs in Chicago are as distinctive as they are fiercely loved, with a Chicago-style dog instantly recognizable to Illinois natives. Yet in a state replete with outstanding eateries that purvey this iconic, lavishly laden delicacy, one restaurant stands out — the "no seats, no ketchup" Chicago institution of Gene & Jude's, which Tasting Table ranked as the place to go for the absolute best hot dog in the state of Illinois.
Founded in 1946 as a simple hot dog stand by the eponymous Gene Mormino and later establishing itself as a full-fledged restaurant in 1951, Gene & Jude's serves a profoundly simple menu, comprising of just hot dogs, double-dogs, French fries, and tamales. Our writer's appraisal of Gene & Jude's was brief but to the point, noting that even in a state "home to a ton of great hot dog joints," Gene & Jude's stood out, having been "regularly lauded as one of the best in the country."
Typically, an authentic Chicago-style hot dog features a Vienna Beef link on a poppy seed bun, garnished with pickle relish, mustard, onion, tomato, celery salt, a pickle spear, and sport peppers. Each ingredient can be traced back to the dog's origins in the Great Depression, when its early incarnations would provide a cheap, hearty meal. In keeping with its stripped-down style however, hot dogs at Gene & Jude's are served only with mustard, relish, onion, and sport peppers.
No ketchup is no problem for Gene & Jude's Chicago customers
Gene & Jude's website proclaims: "No seats. No ketchup. No pretense. No nonsense." The "no ketchup" policy in particular is strictly enforced, and any visitors unfamiliar with what condiments are considered permissible on a Chicago-style hot dog should not underestimate the depth of feeling this subject can evoke. The HBO culinary drama, "The Bear," has been praised by chefs for its realism, and fans may recall a scene in which two Chicagoan characters have a profane exchange on the subject — concluding that only an "a**hole child" could possibly put ketchup on a hot dog.
This is a stance shared by the long-time Chicago resident and former U.S. President, Barack Obama, who told the late Anthony Bourdain that ketchup on a hot dog "isn't acceptable past the age of eight" on an episode of "No Reservations." He reiterated this strong yet controversial opinion while appearing on an episode of Michelle Obama's "IMO Podcast." In 2024, chef, restaurateur, and "The Bear" actor, Matty Matheson declared Gene & Jude's to be his favorite hot dog in all of Chicago, while in 2011, Rachael Ray judged Gene & Jude's red hots to be the best in the United States.
The lack of this classic option has, clearly, not dented the level of Gene & Jude's popularity or acclaim. If anything, it only makes it all the more authentic.