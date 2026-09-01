One Of 2026's Best Fast Food BBQ Items Is Back At Panda Express

It's big, beefy, and loaded with flavor — and it became one of the best fast food barbecue items released in 2026. It's Panda Express' summer hit, the Cantonese Barbeque Beef Brisket, and it's heading back to locations everywhere starting September 1.

Comprised of several slices of well-glazed beef brisket coated in their Cantonese Char Siu sauce, you can purchase the meal in the chain's Plate, Bigger Plate, Five-Person Family Meal, Bowl, or à la carte. It's a rich, luscious experience as a meal, well-balanced by the chain's vegetable and noodle side-dishes. Prices vary depending on how big of a meal you want; the base price for a bit of Cantonese Barbeque Beef Brisket is $7.65 for a small order (all prices taken from a Rhode Island location).

This meal won absolute raves from our reviewer, who declared that it marries the very best of American and Cantonese barbecue traditions together in one single platter. "I enjoyed the thickness of the beef slices, the buttery-soft texture of the meat, the slow-roasted taste of the beef, and the sweet, tangy, slightly fiery flavor of the sauce," they said. And our reviewer wasn't alone — the dish won over Panda Express customers, many of whom wished it weren't a limited-time offering. One customer shared, "Got the brisket a couple of weeks ago, and it was amazing. The last three times I tried to go back and get it, my location was sold out well before closing time ... best new item they added to their menu in years." So it's certainly possible all of those raves led to the dish's quick return to the menu.