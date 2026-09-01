One Of 2026's Best Fast Food BBQ Items Is Back At Panda Express
It's big, beefy, and loaded with flavor — and it became one of the best fast food barbecue items released in 2026. It's Panda Express' summer hit, the Cantonese Barbeque Beef Brisket, and it's heading back to locations everywhere starting September 1.
Comprised of several slices of well-glazed beef brisket coated in their Cantonese Char Siu sauce, you can purchase the meal in the chain's Plate, Bigger Plate, Five-Person Family Meal, Bowl, or à la carte. It's a rich, luscious experience as a meal, well-balanced by the chain's vegetable and noodle side-dishes. Prices vary depending on how big of a meal you want; the base price for a bit of Cantonese Barbeque Beef Brisket is $7.65 for a small order (all prices taken from a Rhode Island location).
This meal won absolute raves from our reviewer, who declared that it marries the very best of American and Cantonese barbecue traditions together in one single platter. "I enjoyed the thickness of the beef slices, the buttery-soft texture of the meat, the slow-roasted taste of the beef, and the sweet, tangy, slightly fiery flavor of the sauce," they said. And our reviewer wasn't alone — the dish won over Panda Express customers, many of whom wished it weren't a limited-time offering. One customer shared, "Got the brisket a couple of weeks ago, and it was amazing. The last three times I tried to go back and get it, my location was sold out well before closing time ... best new item they added to their menu in years." So it's certainly possible all of those raves led to the dish's quick return to the menu.
How long will the Cantonese BBQ Beef Brisket be sticking around this time?
Panda Express initially released its Cantonese Beef Barbeque Brisket on June 2, 2026, before pulling it from the market on August 10. It was barely off of the chain's roster for a full month before making its return, which double-underlines how popular it's become among the restaurant's devotees.
It's interesting to note that this time Panda Express didn't suggest how limited the release of their Cantonese Beef Barbeque Brisket might be. Will it continue to linger through the fall and into the winter? Only time will tell. Until then, consumers are jazzed about its return. "So excited to cut those briskets! Can't wait!" one poster on the r/PandaExpress subreddit remarked. But for some, the news was a little bittersweet. "Just sad that probably means hot orange chicken is going away. But if I had to choose, I'd pick the brisket," said another user. If you want to see what all the fuss is about regarding this unlikely barbecue hit, you can round up some Cantonese Beef Brisket at your local Panda Express right now.