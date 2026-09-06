Forget Basic Coleslaw: This Sweet Crunchy Topping Was Made For Pork Chop Sandwiches

Your favorite coleslaw recipe will be even better with apples, so all this twist requires is about two julienned (or grated) apples added to your regular slaw mix. Granny Smith is often chosen for its crisp and bold tone, but who says you have to limit yourself to just one apple variety? Feel free to enhance the sandwich's taste profile by mixing different types of apples, such as Honeycrisp, Pink Lady, etc.

If your sandwich needs any more bulking up, go in with other veggies as well. Perhaps try fennel or celery for a slightly peppery bite, or Brussels sprouts to enjoy their earthy spunk. With the dressing, you can easily enhance the apple-y undertone with a few splashes of apple cider vinegar. Should the slaw call for more brightness, lemon juice does the trick every time. If nothing else, spicy mustard never disappoints, either as a spread for your sandwich or tossed straight into the slaw.

Complementing the apple slaw's fruity tone, chutney turns out to be a surprisingly fitting substitute for regular sauces. Apple chutney-stuffed pork chops are enough proof that apple chutney is the perfect pairing choice, but you can also go for mango or dates to experiment with other sweet tones. Another way to incorporate more fruity elements into your sandwich is using a fruit-infused aioli, made by blending fresh fruit or purée into the mayo base. Alternatively, you can whisk apple butter with the usual condiments to impart a buttery richness, further highlighting the flavor match of pork and apples.