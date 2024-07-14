Your Favorite Coleslaw Recipe Will Be Even Better With Apples

Likely originating in the Netherlands in the 18th century, coleslaw has since cemented itself as a staple of the American diet. Coleslaw usually consists of shredded cabbage, carrots, and a mayonnaise-based dressing, and often accompanies diner food or serves as a side at barbecues and potlucks. Even though there are many different preparations of coleslaw, they will almost all benefit from the inclusion of one ingredient: apples.

Apples make for the perfect addition to your coleslaw recipe for a number of reasons. Cabbage has a mild flavor but contains earthy and peppery notes. These tasting notes, along with the creamy acidity of your mayo coleslaw dressing, are complemented and deepened by the sweet and sour flavor of the apples. Coleslaw recipes can sometimes call for cheese, which is another natural pairing with apples (they make the perfect pairing in our recipe for creamy, tangy apple slaw with blue cheese). Aside from the friendly flavor pairing of apples, cabbage, carrots, and a mayonnaise-based dressing, apples are also the perfect way to ensure that your coleslaw — especially if it's not super fresh — has a formidable crunch in each bite.