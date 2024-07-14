Your Favorite Coleslaw Recipe Will Be Even Better With Apples
Likely originating in the Netherlands in the 18th century, coleslaw has since cemented itself as a staple of the American diet. Coleslaw usually consists of shredded cabbage, carrots, and a mayonnaise-based dressing, and often accompanies diner food or serves as a side at barbecues and potlucks. Even though there are many different preparations of coleslaw, they will almost all benefit from the inclusion of one ingredient: apples.
Apples make for the perfect addition to your coleslaw recipe for a number of reasons. Cabbage has a mild flavor but contains earthy and peppery notes. These tasting notes, along with the creamy acidity of your mayo coleslaw dressing, are complemented and deepened by the sweet and sour flavor of the apples. Coleslaw recipes can sometimes call for cheese, which is another natural pairing with apples (they make the perfect pairing in our recipe for creamy, tangy apple slaw with blue cheese). Aside from the friendly flavor pairing of apples, cabbage, carrots, and a mayonnaise-based dressing, apples are also the perfect way to ensure that your coleslaw — especially if it's not super fresh — has a formidable crunch in each bite.
Tips for adding apples to coleslaw
Coleslaw is not an inherently challenging food to prepare. However, as with all great side dishes, the devil is in the details. The same principle applies to adding apples to your coleslaw. If you have a favorite, tried-and-true recipe you lean on, feel free to cut thin strips or small cubes of apple and add them to that. Feel free to play around with the size of the apple pieces, whether or not you choose to include skins, and more — until you hit the sweet spot. Before you go adding apples willy-nilly to any coleslaw recipe, consider reading up on the different types of apples. Make your choice accordingly, and julienne your apple for the perfect, thin bite.
But what if you're looking to incorporate an apple's refreshing sweetness, but you don't want to add actual apple pieces? In this case, you can customize your coleslaw dressing by adding apple cider vinegar (instead of other types of acid). However, be mindful that you may need less apple cider vinegar, due to its strong flavor. You can try out this swap in this straightforward yet infallible coleslaw dressing recipe.