For A Much Better Burger King Chicken Sandwich, Order It Whopper Style
Fast food lovers, here's a fun tip for you. This is how you're going to order a far better Burger King chicken sandwich: ask for it Whopper-style. Think of a Whopper and its ingredients. It comes with tomato, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onions — all tasty things to add to your chicken sandwich.
How do you do this? What you're going to do is order an original chicken sandwich (or OCS) from Burger King, which already comes with lettuce and mayonnaise. Then, ask for it to be made like a Whopper, or Whopper-style. Ask for added ketchup, onions, tomato, and pickles. Finally, if you're a cheese lover, ask for cheese as well. The resulting sandwich, or the "Chicken Whopper" as influencers call it, is loaded with ingredients, a little messy and sloppy, but ultimately, super delicious and full of flavor.
Note that if you're ordering the sandwich online, you can customize it and "have it your way" by choosing all the extra add-ons. Just note that add-ons, such as tomatoes and cheese, come with a small upcharge. Since the sandwich becomes thicker, and is longer than a round Whopper, you may want to also ask Burger King to cut it in half. This service is free.
Customize the original chicken sandwich at Burger King your way to suit your tastebuds
Redditors and folks online love this ordering tip to get the best Burger King chicken sandwich ever. One commenter states, "The OCS is great done in the style of a Whopper...I used to eat 2 to 3 of these per day when I worked at a BK in the late 80s."
On Instagram, commenters feel this tip is "genius," and some show off how they like to customize the OCS even further. For example, to make the OCS into a chicken club sandwich, ask for Swiss cheese and bacon. Others enjoy adding extra mustard or barbecue sauce to the OCS. One commenter recommends asking for honey mustard sauce on the side to dip the sandwich into.
In America, Burger King no longer offers an official chicken Whopper on its menu. The last time a chicken Whopper was on a Burger King menu in the States was around the early 2000s. In other countries, however, Burger King still offers its chicken Whopper, which comes with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. So, for everyone else who wishes to have chicken Whoppers, we will just have to rely on this trick. Still hungry? Check out the best secret menu upgrades at major burger chains.