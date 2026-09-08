For A Much Better Burger King Chicken Sandwich, Order It Whopper Style

Fast food lovers, here's a fun tip for you. This is how you're going to order a far better Burger King chicken sandwich: ask for it Whopper-style. Think of a Whopper and its ingredients. It comes with tomato, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, mayo, and onions — all tasty things to add to your chicken sandwich.

How do you do this? What you're going to do is order an original chicken sandwich (or OCS) from Burger King, which already comes with lettuce and mayonnaise. Then, ask for it to be made like a Whopper, or Whopper-style. Ask for added ketchup, onions, tomato, and pickles. Finally, if you're a cheese lover, ask for cheese as well. The resulting sandwich, or the "Chicken Whopper" as influencers call it, is loaded with ingredients, a little messy and sloppy, but ultimately, super delicious and full of flavor.

Note that if you're ordering the sandwich online, you can customize it and "have it your way" by choosing all the extra add-ons. Just note that add-ons, such as tomatoes and cheese, come with a small upcharge. Since the sandwich becomes thicker, and is longer than a round Whopper, you may want to also ask Burger King to cut it in half. This service is free.