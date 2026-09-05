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Grape jelly has long been a fan favorite for those craving a PB&J, and when you're yearning that Concord grape taste — fruity, floral, sweet, and acidic — the best brand on the market is St. Dalfour Fruit Spread. Tasting Table recently compared 11 brands of grape jelly, and St. Dalfour came out on top for a reason that may surprise you: It tasted like grapes. Typically, many grape jellies are fruity and sweet like grape-flavored candy, but they don't always remind you of real grapes.

"There are literal pieces of grape skin in the spread, which immediately gives it a more natural, fruit-forward quality than many of the smoother jellies I tried," our taste tester said of St. Dalfour's. It didn't just have the sweetness you expect from grape jelly; there was also a complementary tartness to balance it. It's not made from Concord grapes, but from French wine grapes. The end result is a more complex flavor than you'll find in many traditional grape jellies.

There is a significant difference between jam and jelly. Jelly is traditionally made from fruit juice mixed with sugar and pectin. Jam is made with crushed or mashed fruit and sugar, but you rarely see it made from fruit like grapes. St. Dalfour's isn't technically a jelly, or a jam either. Because it uses no added sugar, it's a fruit spread.